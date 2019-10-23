e-paper
Brexit in chaos after parliament defeats Boris Johnson’s ratification timetable

British lawmakers rejected the government’s proposed timetable for passing legislation to ratify its Brexit deal on Tuesday, leaving Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s vow to leave the European Union by the end of the month in doubt.

world Updated: Oct 23, 2019 00:14 IST
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen at the House of Commons in London.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen at the House of Commons in London.(VIA REUTERS)
         

Britain’s departure from the European Union was thrown into chaos on Tuesday after parliament rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s extremely tight timetable for ratifying his exit deal.

Ahead of the vote, Johnson had warned parliament that if it defeated him on the timetable and forced a delay until January then he would abandon his attempt to ratify the deal and push for an election instead under the slogan of “Get Brexit Done”.

Johnson was on Saturday forced by opponents into the humiliation of asking the EU for a delay beyond Oct. 31 that he had vowed he would never seek. The European Council president Donald Tusk said he is taking the request seriously.

Lawmakers voted 322 to 308 against the so-called Programme Motion which set out a three-day schedule to rush his deal through the House of Commons.

Earlier, lawmakers voted 329 to 299 in favour of the second reading of his 115-page Withdrawal Agreement Bill, a significant boost for Johnson just five days after he struck a last-minute deal with the EU.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 00:13 IST

