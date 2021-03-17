Britain considering best way to proceed on vaccine passports, says minister
- "We are discussing what the best way to proceed is," Kwarteng told the BBC when asked about the fairness of non-vaccinated people being denied access to hospitality, entertainment and travel.
Britain is looking at the idea of vaccine passports and discussing the best way to proceed in terms of fairness, said business minister Kwarsi Kwarteng.
P&O Cruises said earlier on Wednesday that it would only accept as passengers those who have had the vaccine for trips around the UK this summer, sparking a fresh debate on the issue.
"We are discussing what the best way to proceed is," Kwarteng told the BBC when asked about the fairness of non-vaccinated people being denied access to hospitality, entertainment and travel.
On travel in particular, Kwarteng said that any policy needed to be driven by the data.
"We are having debates, discussions about travel...but I think what we also have to do is be driven by the data, we've got to see how coronavirus develops," he said.
Rising numbers of Covid-19 infections in some parts of Europe could derail UK plans to re-open international travel routes from mid-May.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say stop the violence': Pope Francis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepal expecting hundreds of mountain climbers despite Covid crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar protesters don't relent in face of deadly crackdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden White House kicks off Covid stimulus tour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US rebuke to China for vaccine diplomacy sets tone for meet in freezing Alaska
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka to continue with Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine: Govt spokesman
- Some nations, mostly European, suspended the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which also has a tie-up with the Serum Institute of India, after some reports of blood clotting.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar's Buddhist monks urge military to end violence against protesters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vietnam says homegrown Covid-19 vaccine to be available by 4th quarter
- The announcement comes as more countries try to speed up development of homegrown vaccines amid tight global supply and concerns over the emergence of new strains of the virus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Voters go to polls on final day of pandemic-hit Dutch election
- Rutte's conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy has been leading polls by a wide margin for about a year, but the lead has been shrinking in recent weeks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN investigators seek evidence of criminal orders by Myanmar junta
- More than 180 protesters have been killed in the southeast Asian nation by security forces trying to crush a wave of demonstrations since the junta seized power, says activist group the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 10 million displaced by climate disasters in six months: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US sanctions 24 China and Hong Kong officials ahead of talks
- Foreign financial institutions that deal with the 24 officials would be subject to US sanctions, the State Department said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Multilingual team helps Berlin immigrants fight coronavirus
- The hope is that they will be able to break through the lack of communication, which not only has to do with language barriers but also a deep distrust of German authorities fed by a sense of nonacceptance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain considering best way to proceed on vaccine passports, says minister
- "We are discussing what the best way to proceed is," Kwarteng told the BBC when asked about the fairness of non-vaccinated people being denied access to hospitality, entertainment and travel.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kashmir only issue in way of better ties between India, Pakistan: Imran Khan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox