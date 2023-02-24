Home / World News / Britain is confident China wants Ukraine conflict resolved: UK defence secretary

world news
Published on Feb 24, 2023 01:53 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "But I'm also confident that China is pretty clear that it wants this (war) to stop," Ben Wallace said.

Russia-Ukraine War: British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace speaks.(REUTERS)
British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the notion that China could supply arms to support Russia's invasion of Ukraine would not help resolve the conflict, an outcome he was confident China wanted.

"It can't help the peace if China effectively supplies the one nation that has broken the international law on the sovereignty of Ukraine and been inflicting war crimes," Wallace told Sky News on Friday when asked about reports China could supply weapons to Russia.

"But I'm also confident that China is pretty clear that it wants this (war) to stop," he added.

russia ukraine crisis
