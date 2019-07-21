Today in New Delhi, India
Britain “looking at options” to respond to Iran’s seizure of tanker

world Updated: Jul 21, 2019 15:16 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
iran,Stena Impero,britain
Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, is seen at Bander Abass port, in this undated handout photo. (Reuters)

Britain is looking into a series of options to respond to Iran’s seizure of a British-flagged tanker, junior defence minister Tobias Ellwood said on Sunday when asked whether London was considering putting sanctions on Tehran.

“Our first and most important responsibility is to make sure that we get a solution to the issue to do with the current ship, make sure other British-flagged ships are safe to operate in these waters and then look at the wider picture,” he told Sky News.

Asked about the possibility of sanctions, he said: “We are going to be looking at a series of options ... We will be speaking with our colleagues, our international allies, to see what can actually be done.”

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Dale Hudson)

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 15:16 IST

