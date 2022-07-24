Britain's PM hopefuls promise to get tough on illegal migration
Britain's two contenders to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister promised on Sunday to tackle illegal immigration as a priority, with both backing the government's policy of sending migrants to Rwanda.
Former finance minister Rishi Sunak and foreign secretary Liz Truss are battling to become Britain's next prime minister after a revolt over Johnson's scandal-ridden administration forced the prime minister to say he would stand down.
The two candidates have so far clashed over the timing of any tax cuts at a time when Britain is facing rising inflation, stalling growth and an increasing number of strikes.
Sunak on Saturday described himself as "the underdog" after Truss topped opinion polls among the Conservative Party members who will appoint their next leader, and Britain's prime minister, with the result due on Sept. 5.
On Sunday both candidates set out their plans to press ahead with the government's policy of sending illegal migrants to Rwanda, though the first deportation flight was blocked last month by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).
Truss, who is tipped as favourite to win the leadership contest, said she would look to pursue more "third country processing partnerships like Rwanda", would increase the border force by 20% and strengthen Britain's Bill of Rights.
"As prime minister, I am determined to see the Rwanda policy through to full implementation as well as exploring other countries where we can work on similar partnerships," Truss said in a statement.
"I'll make sure we have the right levels of force and protection at our borders. I will not cower to the ECHR and its continued efforts to try and control immigration policy."
Sunak, who won the backing of most Conservative lawmakers in earlier leadership votes, said he would treat illegal immigration as "one of five major emergency responses" he will tackle in his first 100 days as prime minister.
"I’ll take a hard-headed targets approach, with incentives for people who meet them and penalties for those who don’t," he wrote in The Sun newspaper.
"If a country won’t cooperate on taking back illegal migrants, I won’t think twice about our relationship with them when it comes to foreign aid, trade and visas."
-
Missiles sank Ukrainian warship in Odessa port strikes: Russia
Russia said Sunday that its missile barrage on a Ukrainian port key to a freshly-inked grain export deal had targeted military infrastructure at the facility, after the attack sparked an outcry from Ukraine and its allies. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced Saturday's strike on the Odessa port -- that came just one day after the warring sides struck a deal to resume exports blocked by the conflict -- as "Russian barbarism".
-
3 people killed in Philippine university shooting: Officials
Three people were killed Sunday in a rare shooting at a university in the Philippine capital Manila, officials said, in what appears to have been a targeted assassination. A former mayor in the restive southern province of Basilan was killed along with her executive assistant and a university security guard, said Joy Belmonte, the mayor of a local government unit where the shooting happened.
-
North Korea accuses US of biological warfare in Ukraine
North Korea accused the United States on Sunday of manufacturing biological weapons in Ukraine, echoing a Russian claim dismissed by the United Nations in March. Moscow ally Pyongyang in February said US policy was the "root cause of the Ukraine crisis", and this month formally recognised two self-proclaimed pro-Russian separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, prompting Kyiv to cut diplomatic ties with North Korea.
-
Sri Lanka president's office to reopen after crackdown on anti-govt protesters
Sri Lanka's besieged presidential office will reopen on Monday, police said, days after anti-government demonstrators were flushed out in a military crackdown that triggered international condemnation. Widespread public anger over the island's unprecedented economic crisis saw protesters storm and occupy the colonial-era building earlier this month. Troops armed with batons and automatic weapons cleared the 92-year-old presidential secretariat in a pre-dawn raid Friday on the orders of then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa successor, Ranil Wickremesinghe.
-
Russia hit military boat in Odesa port in Ukraine, foreign ministry says
The Ukrainian military had said Russian missiles hit the southern port on Saturday, threatening a deal signed just one day earlier to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports and ease global food shortages caused by the war.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics