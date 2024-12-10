British-Indian student Anoushka Kale elected as president of historic Cambridge Union Society

Anoushka Kale, a 20-year-old British Indian student, has been elected president of Cambridge University's historic Cambridge Union Society, one of the world's oldest debating societies. Anoushka Kale is studying English Literature is Sidney Sussex College at Cambridge University. (cus.org)

The Cambridge Union's debating society takes pride in become an advocate of free speech since 1815.

Kale secured 126 votes to be elected uncontested for the next Easter 2025 term in the recently held elections for the Union, PTI reported. As the society's serving Debate Officer, she campaigned on bolstering ties with cultural societies of Cambridge University, like the India Society.

“I am absolutely delighted and honoured to have been elected as President of the Cambridge Union Society for Easter 2025 and grateful for the membership’s support,” Kale said.

In her team, Kale said she will look to expand diversity and access at the Union through greater collaborations with culture groups. "I am also especially passionate about continuing to host international speakers and global debate motions, as I did as Debates Officer of the society," she added.

Kale, who is studying English Literature at Sidney Sussex College at Cambridge University, is among the few South Asian women to take on this prestigious role.

“I’m looking forward to delivering on my manifesto promises, particularly on expanding diversity through society collaborations and reduced access tickets for the summer garden party,” the British Indian student was quoted as saying by PTI.

This follows the university's decision to increase prices amid financial crisis and surging "upkeep costs" of its Grade-II listed heritage buildings.

Renowned English economist and philosopher John Maynard Keynes, novelist Robert Harris, and British Indian peer and founder of Cobra Beer Karan Bilimoria have all been former presidents and officers of the Cambridge Union Society.

Like Oxford University, Cambridge's Union Society also has a long-standing tradition of hosting key figures from fields of public life. The guest list ranges from US presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan to UK Prime Ministers Winston Churchill, Margaret Thatcher and John Major to Stephen Hawking, Bill Gates and the Dalai Lama.