e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / BSF and BGB to work together to reduce number of border killings

BSF and BGB to work together to reduce number of border killings

BSF also stated that the “death or apprehension of criminals on the border are irrespective of nationalities.”

world Updated: Sep 19, 2020 19:57 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BGB Director General (DG) major general Md Shafeenul Islam and BSF DG Rakesh Asthana the 50th border coordination conference.
BGB Director General (DG) major general Md Shafeenul Islam and BSF DG Rakesh Asthana the 50th border coordination conference. (BSF PRO)
         

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and Bangladesh’s Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have decided to work together to ensure that incidents of deaths on the Indo-Bangladesh border can be decreased as the four-day long biannual meet between the border security forces of both the nations ended on Saturday.

In a press release after the conference, BSF said that both the parties agreed to reduce instances of death at the border. The BGB officials ahead of the meeting had highlighted the rise in the number of deaths on the border, but BSF maintained that it only “fires with non-lethal weapons only in self-defence when they are surrounded by a large number of armed miscreants.”

BSF also stated that the “death or apprehension of criminals on the border are irrespective of nationalities.”

BGB Director General (DG) major general Md Shafeenul Islam also assured BSF DG Rakesh Asthana that both the forces will work together to check the rise and activities of insurgent groups of India and share realtime information on drug trafficking, human trafficking, smuggling of fake Indian currency notes and damaging of the Indo-Bangladesh border.

BGB Director General Islam also took up the issue of mentally challenged persons crossing into Bangladesh. Asthana assured him that a detailed SOP will be released to deal with this issue.

This was the 50th border coordination conference between both nations. During the conference, both sides lauded each other for their efforts to improve mutual relations through Confidence Building Measures (CBMs). These Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) will resume once the situation around the coronavirus pandemic becomes normal.

The next conference between the BSF and the BGB will be held in India, according to the press release.

tags
top news
L-G announces Rs 1,350 cr economic package for Jammu and Kashmir
L-G announces Rs 1,350 cr economic package for Jammu and Kashmir
MI vs CSK live: Pollard starts with a six but Ngidi gets Krunal Pandya
MI vs CSK live: Pollard starts with a six but Ngidi gets Krunal Pandya
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
NCR states prepare to avert severe air pollution ahead of winter
NCR states prepare to avert severe air pollution ahead of winter
Covid-19 vaccine: Serum Institute to start final phase of trial next week
Covid-19 vaccine: Serum Institute to start final phase of trial next week
Iconic INS Viraat makes final journey to Alang ship breaking yard
Iconic INS Viraat makes final journey to Alang ship breaking yard
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In