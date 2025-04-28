Buffalo Public Schools faces child abuse, sexual assault exposé; detective alleges massive cover-up

Detective Richard Hy, a 13-year veteran of the Buffalo Police Department, broke down multiple times as he accused the Buffalo Public Schools of ‘covering up’ child abuse, sexual assault, and abduction reports. He made the claim on a podcast called the ‘Unsubscribe Podcast’. The episode titled ‘Your Kids Are In Danger - SVU Detective Exposes Buffalo School System’ was posted on Saturday morning and has been viewed nearly 500,000 times. Buffalo Public Schools has been accused of covering up sexual abuse(Buffalo Public Schools)

Hy has been on the Special Victims Unit for the past two years. Speaking on the podcast, he said that the Buffalo school district has been ‘intentionally not reporting the assaults of students, sexual assaults between students, and then has also used the Buffalo Police Department school resource officers to write reports and then had their influence over those officers’.

He further accused attorneys for the school district of refusing to comply with subpoenas.

Buffalo Public School District issues statement

The Buffalo Public School District, in a statement, said that it is ‘aware of unfortunate and untrue recent allegations circulating in an online video’.

“The district is prepared to vigorously address these untruths. The district has prioritized the safety and security of its students and staff every day. BPS is the second largest district in NYS with some 60 schools, 30,000 students, and 7,000 staff and any transgressions that may happen are handled swiftly with seriousness, integrity, fairness, and empathy.”

"The Buffalo Public Schools maintains a close and professional relationship with the Buffalo Police Department as a means to ensure that safety is a priority."

The president of the Buffalo police union said Hy has the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association's support.

“Detective Richard Hy is a passionate detective in the Buffalo Police Department who prioritizes the wellbeing of the city’s most vulnerable victims. As a member of the U.S. Armed Forces and a Law Enforcement Officer he does not shy away from the work he does to maintain his physical and mental health. His most recent podcast shows his passion for the job and his dedication to his mental health. Detective Hy is a valued member of the Buffalo PBA and has our support,” John Davidson said.