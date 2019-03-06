Build cities, military bases underground, China political advisers propose

China should build vast underground cities, military installations and scientific bases across the country, a group of Chinese political advisors have suggested, citing the possibility of future wars and natural disasters.

China, according to the proposal, has some 20 billion cubic metres of underground area worth 15 trillion yuan or $2.24 billion but is yet to make a detailed plan to exploit the area through plans or policies.

Following the example of countries like the US, it’s time the government makes those plans, China Association for Promoting Democracy (CAPD), one of the eight non-Communist parties in China, made the proposal at the ongoing Parliament session.

“In the 12 years between 2005 and 2017, China has only built 25 underground natural gas storage facilities, storing 1.7 per cent of natural gas consumption,” the proposal, quoted by the tabloid, Global Times, said.

“The country needs to build an additional 122 such facilities to achieve the world average of 10 per cent,” it said.

So, what needs to be built?

“If China properly utilises and develops underground space, it could also provide high-quality living environments and create vast job opportunities, the proposal noted... China should add underground space development into its national strategy and work out a comprehensive construction plan as soon as possible.”

It pointed out that in the US, subways and underground parking places can provide shelters in case of a war or disaster, warning that “...major Chinese cities including Beijing and Shanghai are listed as targets of strategic strikes”.

This is one of the many proposals that legislators and political advisors have submitted to the ongoing sessions of the National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s legislator, and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Committee (CPPCC), the country’s top advisory body.

According to Global Times, China’s annual two sessions has attracted more than 6.4 billion views on the social media platform Sina Weibo.

Some of the proposals are being discussed online.

“The proposal to impose the death penalty on those convicted of trafficking women and children from the current five years to 10 years attracted great attention”.

“Another popular proposal made by Huang Xihua, a member of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC, suggesting the unconditional registering of residence for children born out of wedlock, also gained wide attention,” the tabloid reported.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 17:14 IST