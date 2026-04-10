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'Burn in hell': Pak minister Khwaja Asif deletes post on Jews after Israel hits back

Amid a shaky truce and possible Iran-US negotiations likely in Islamabad, Khawaja Asif raked up a storm after he called Israel "evil and a curse for humanity".

Updated on: Apr 10, 2026 09:53 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who triggered a controversy with his criticism of Israel appears to have backtracked by deleting his post on X. Amid a shaky truce between Iran and the US and possible negotiations likely in Islamabad on Saturday, Asif raked up a storm after he called Israel "evil and a curse for humanity".

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif. (REUTERS)

"I hope and pray people who created this cancerous state on Palestinian land to get rid of European jews burn in hell," a part of his X post reportedly read.

The Pakistan minister lashed out at Israel for continuing attacks in Lebanon despite Iran and the US declaring a ceasefire. "Israel is evil and a curse for humanity, while peace talks are underway in Islamabad, genocide is being committed in Lebanon. Innocent citizens are being killed by Israel, first Gaza, then Iran and now Lebanon, bloodletting continues unabated," he said.

Israel lashes out, Asif deletes post

Khawaja Asif took down the post after Israel issued a stern response to his remarks and slammed its neutrality as a peace arbiter.

Pakistan has drawn international focus amid the ongoing war. Both the US and Iran mentioned Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir recently when they welcomed the ceasefire.

While truce has officially been announced, strikes and threats still continue. Israel's continued strikes in Lebanon has further complicated matters. While Iran is seeking an end to the offensive in Lebanon, the US says that the Middle Eastern country's inclusion was never agreed upon in ceasefire terms.

 
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