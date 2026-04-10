'Burn in hell': Pak minister Khwaja Asif deletes post on Jews after Israel hits back

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who triggered a controversy with his criticism of Israel appears to have backtracked by deleting his post on X. Amid a shaky truce between Iran and the US and possible negotiations likely in Islamabad on Saturday, Asif raked up a storm after he called Israel "evil and a curse for humanity".

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif. (REUTERS)

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"I hope and pray people who created this cancerous state on Palestinian land to get rid of European jews burn in hell," a part of his X post reportedly read.

The Pakistan minister lashed out at Israel for continuing attacks in Lebanon despite Iran and the US declaring a ceasefire. "Israel is evil and a curse for humanity, while peace talks are underway in Islamabad, genocide is being committed in Lebanon. Innocent citizens are being killed by Israel, first Gaza, then Iran and now Lebanon, bloodletting continues unabated," he said.

Israel lashes out, Asif deletes post

Khawaja Asif took down the post after Israel issued a stern response to his remarks and slammed its neutrality as a peace arbiter.

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{{^usCountry}} "Pakistan Defence Minister’s call for Israel’s annihilation is outrageous. This is not a statement that can be tolerated from any government, especially not from one that claims to be a neutral arbiter for peace," read a tweet from Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Pakistan Defence Minister’s call for Israel’s annihilation is outrageous. This is not a statement that can be tolerated from any government, especially not from one that claims to be a neutral arbiter for peace," read a tweet from Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa'ar also reacted, and called Asif's remarks antisemitic and also questioned Pakistan's position as a possible peace mediator between Iran and the US. The country also said that calling Israel “cancerous” amounted to calling for its annihilation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa'ar also reacted, and called Asif's remarks antisemitic and also questioned Pakistan's position as a possible peace mediator between Iran and the US. The country also said that calling Israel “cancerous” amounted to calling for its annihilation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Israel will defend itself against terrorists who vow its destruction," said the Israeli foreign minister. Crucial Iran-US talks in Islamabad {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Israel will defend itself against terrorists who vow its destruction," said the Israeli foreign minister. Crucial Iran-US talks in Islamabad {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Islamabad has reportedly turned into a fortress as Iranian and American delegates begin to arrive to potential talks this week. While the White House has confirmed that Vice President JD Vance will head to Pakistan alongwith US' special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, there is still uncertainty on who will attend the talks from Iran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Islamabad has reportedly turned into a fortress as Iranian and American delegates begin to arrive to potential talks this week. While the White House has confirmed that Vice President JD Vance will head to Pakistan alongwith US' special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, there is still uncertainty on who will attend the talks from Iran. {{/usCountry}}

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Pakistan has drawn international focus amid the ongoing war. Both the US and Iran mentioned Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir recently when they welcomed the ceasefire.

While truce has officially been announced, strikes and threats still continue. Israel's continued strikes in Lebanon has further complicated matters. While Iran is seeking an end to the offensive in Lebanon, the US says that the Middle Eastern country's inclusion was never agreed upon in ceasefire terms.

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