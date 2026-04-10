‘Will defend against terrorists’: Israel slams Pak minister's ‘cancerous state’ remark amid fragile Iran-US truce

Amid uncertainty over the future of the Iran-US war and ahead of likely negotiations in Islamabad this week, Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif has sparked anger from Israel after referring to nation as “evil” and a “cancerous state”. Israel hit back at the Pakistani minister on Friday, casting doubts on the country's neutrality as a peace arbiter. Israel has strongly objected to Pakistan’s defence minister describing it as an “evil and cancerous state.” (Reuters)

Khawaja Asif's remarks against Israel come at a time when Pakistan is playing the peacemaker in the US-Iran war, with likely talks between delegations of Tehran and Washington scheduled in Islamabad on Saturday.

Asif also accused Israel of carrying out a ‘genocide' in Lebanon, saying Israel first killed innocents in Gaza and is now doing the same in Lebanon. "Israel is evil and a curse for humanity, while peace talks are underway in Islamabad, genocide is being committed in Lebanon. Innocent citizens are being killed by Israel, first Gaza, then Iran and now Lebanon, bloodletting continues unabated," he said.

"I hope and pray people who created this cancerous state on Palestinian land to get rid of European jews burn in hell," he added.

Israel hits back Israel responded to the comments, saying that such remarks coming from Pakistan’s defence minister do not reflect neutrality as a peace arbiter.

"Pakistan Defence Minister’s call for Israel’s annihilation is outrageous. This is not a statement that can be tolerated from any government, especially not from one that claims to be a neutral arbiter for peace," read a tweet from the Prime Minister of Israel' X account.

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"Israel views very gravely these blatant antisemitic blood libels from a government claiming to ‘mediate peace’. Calling the Jewish state ‘cancerous’ is effectively calling for its annihilation. Israel will defend itself against terrorists who vow its destruction," said Gideon Sa'ar, Israel’s foreign minister.