Why Israel attacked Lebanon even after US-Iran ceasefire. Expert breaks down 10-minute brutal bombing

Only hours after President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut and other parts of Lebanon, marking the deadliest day in the country since the war began on Feb. 28. Lebanon’s health ministry reported at least 203 people killed and more than 1,000 wounded. Additional overnight strikes in southern Lebanon reportedly left at least seven more dead. Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli strike on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese village of Choukine (AFP)

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Israel said that it targeted Hezbollah leadership, saying it killed Ali Yusuf Harshi, an aide to the group’s leader Naim Kassem. Despite opening the door to negotiations, Netanyahu reiterated Tel Aviv would continue military action, saying it would strike Hezbollah ‘with force, precision and determination’.

On Thursday, Netanyahu said that he had authorized negotiations ‘as soon as possible’ with Lebanon. The two countries have technically been in a state of war since 1948. A key dispute centers on whether the ceasefire includes a halt to Israeli operations against Hezbollah. Israel and the US maintain it does not, while Iran has accused Israel of violating the agreement.

However, Lebanese authorities have yet to publicly respond.

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Why Israel attacked Lebanon - Expert weighs in The New York Times reported that Israel backed Trump's ceasefire decision, but was clear about Lebanon not being a part of the deal, citing its conflict with Hezbollah.

Isaac Chotiner of The New Yorker spoke to Maha Yahya, the director of the Carnegie Endowment’s Middle East Center about Israel's move against Lebanon.

According to Yahya, the scale and speed of Israel’s response suggest deeper intent. “I think, frankly, if Israel were interested in weakening Hezbollah further, they would have engaged diplomatically with the government.”

Instead, she argues, Israel had long been preparing for such an operation, using Hezbollah’s actions as a trigger rather than the sole cause.

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“This country is literally trapped. You have Israel on one side, Iran on the other.”

The roots of the current escalation trace back to the aftermath of the October 7 attacks.

“In the immediate aftermath of October 7th, Hezbollah made the decision to support Gaza by waging a low-intensity conflict on Israel’s northern borders.” That decision, she says, backfired.

“I think this is where Hezbollah completely misread the situation.”