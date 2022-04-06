Bushra Bibi's son Musa Maneka says Farah Khan betrayed Imran Khan
Imran Khan's stepson Musa Maneka said to Pakistani media that his family has no association with Farah Khan, the lady who is said to have fleed Pakistan on April 3 amassing a huge amount of public money. Farah Khan was believed to be a close friend of Bushra Bibi but was not a member of the party; neither did she hold any post in the government. Now that her photo on a flight carrying a bag allegedly of $90,000 is going viral on social media, Imran Khan's family has made distance from Farah Khan.
According to reports, Bushra Bibi's son Musa Maneka said it was expected that 'Farah Apa's husband will leave Pakistan but they did not expect her to leave Pakistan. His family had nothing to do with any dealings of Farah Khan or her husband, Musa Maneka said adding that she betrayed his mother Bushra Bibi and also Imran Khan.
Farah Khan left the country on April 3, the very day Imran Khan dissolved the assembly without facing the no-confidence motion, and the very next day, Farah attended an Iftar dinner at Bushra Bibi's sister's house in Abu Dhabi, Geo News reported. Farah Khan was not in touch with his family in recent days, Musa Maneka reportedly said.
Estranged PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan first mentioned Farah Khan's name as a complicit in the illegal transactions done at the behest of Imran Khan, he alleged. He said an investigation would uncover who Farah was forwarding the money of bribery received over transfers and postings in Punjab.
PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif said Farah was involved in the 'mother of all scandals', involving the transfer of the officers in Punjab, involving ₹6 billion. “I dare to name Farah, a friend of Bushra Bibi who is involved in receiving millions of rupees in transfers and postings and these are directly connected to Banigala (residence of Prime Minister Khan),” Maryam said.
Bushra Bibi is a Sufi scholar and a spiritual leader popularly known as Pinky Peerni. Earlier, it was reported that Imran Khan consults all important issues with Bushra Bibi whom he married in 2018. Before getting married to Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi was married to Khawar Farid Maneka, who was a customs officer.
-
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya will not resign despite protests, says minister
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign from his post despite the countrywide protests calling for the leader to step down over his handling of the ongoing economic crisis, minister Johnston Fernando told the Parliament on Wednesday. "May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president," said the chief government whip and highways minister in Parliament amid outrage by the opposition in the Sri Lankan Parliament, according to news agency Reuters.
-
Driver killed as car crashes into gate of Russian embassy in Bucharest: Police
Police in Romania's capital, Bucharest, said on Wednesday that a car crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in the city, bursting into flames, and killing the driver. The incident took place a day after Romania expelled as many as 10 Russian diplomats from the Russian embassy in the capital city. In recent days, several European nations have expelled Russian diplomats due to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.
-
Pakistan's political crisis: What happens next?
Pakistan's supreme court is meeting for the third time Wednesday to rule on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly over the weekend and call for fresh elections. The court says it will only rule on whether the deputy speaker acted against the constitution in refusing to allow a vote on a no-confidence motion against Khan -- although that would affect the dissolution of the assembly.
-
Canada: Authorities recommend 2nd Covid booster shot for vulnerable groups
Canadian health authorities have recommended a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or a second booster, for vulnerable demographic groups. The target groups to be prioritised will include adults over 80, seniors living in long-term care facilities or congregate settings. Nearly 57% of those above 18 have received a booster. Several provinces have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, including dropping mask mandates or doing away with vaccine passports for certain activities.
-
Shuttered Shanghai: Another day of record Covid cases, new round of tests begins
Beijing: Locked down Shanghai, China's financial hub, began testing all its 25 million residents again for Covid-19 on Wednesday, after the city logged a record 17,077 locally transmitted cases including 311 symptomatic cases for Tuesday. The lockdown, which was supposed to have ended on Tuesday, is now expected to last until further notice from the local government. Local officials are scrambling to contain the fast spreading outbreak, triggered by the Omicron variant.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics