Home / World News / Bushra Bibi's son Musa Maneka says Farah Khan betrayed Imran Khan
world news

Bushra Bibi's son Musa Maneka says Farah Khan betrayed Imran Khan

Speaking to Pakistani media, Imran Khan's stepson Musa Maneka distanced his family from Farah Khan who has reportedly fled Pakistan. Her photo with a $90,000-worth handbag inside a plane has gone viral.
Bushra Bibi's son said Farah Khan betrayed his mother and Imran Khan.&nbsp;
Bushra Bibi's son said Farah Khan betrayed his mother and Imran Khan. 
Published on Apr 06, 2022 10:17 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Imran Khan's stepson Musa Maneka said to Pakistani media that his family has no association with Farah Khan, the lady who is said to have fleed Pakistan on April 3 amassing a huge amount of public money. Farah Khan was believed to be a close friend of Bushra Bibi but was not a member of the party; neither did she hold any post in the government. Now that her photo on a flight carrying a bag allegedly of $90,000 is going viral on social media, Imran Khan's family has made distance from Farah Khan.

According to reports, Bushra Bibi's son Musa Maneka said it was expected that 'Farah Apa's husband will leave Pakistan but they did not expect her to leave Pakistan. His family had nothing to do with any dealings of Farah Khan or her husband, Musa Maneka said adding that she betrayed his mother Bushra Bibi and also Imran Khan.

Farah Khan left the country on April 3, the very day Imran Khan dissolved the assembly without facing the no-confidence motion, and the very next day, Farah attended an Iftar dinner at Bushra Bibi's sister's house in Abu Dhabi, Geo News reported. Farah Khan was not in touch with his family in recent days, Musa Maneka reportedly said.

Estranged PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan first mentioned Farah Khan's name as a complicit in the illegal transactions done at the behest of Imran Khan, he alleged. He said an investigation would uncover who Farah was forwarding the money of bribery received over transfers and postings in Punjab.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif said Farah was involved in the 'mother of all scandals', involving the transfer of the officers in Punjab, involving 6 billion. “I dare to name Farah, a friend of Bushra Bibi who is involved in receiving millions of rupees in transfers and postings and these are directly connected to Banigala (residence of Prime Minister Khan),” Maryam said.

Bushra Bibi is a Sufi scholar and a spiritual leader popularly known as Pinky Peerni. Earlier, it was reported that Imran Khan consults all important issues with Bushra Bibi whom he married in 2018. Before getting married to Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi was married to Khawar Farid Maneka, who was a customs officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
imran khan pakistan
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • People shout slogans against Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and demand that Rajapaksa family politicians step down, during a protest amid the country's economic crisis, at Independence Square in Colombo, Sri Lanka.&nbsp;

    Sri Lankan President Gotabaya will not resign despite protests, says minister

    Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign from his post despite the countrywide protests calling for the leader to step down over his handling of the ongoing economic crisis, minister Johnston Fernando told the Parliament on Wednesday. "May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president," said the chief government whip and highways minister in Parliament amid outrage by the opposition in the Sri Lankan Parliament, according to news agency Reuters.

  • An image, purportedly of the car involved in the incident, doing the rounds on social media (Facebook/Tudor Bogdan Teodorescu)

    Driver killed as car crashes into gate of Russian embassy in Bucharest: Police

    Police in Romania's capital, Bucharest, said on Wednesday that a car crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in the city, bursting into flames, and killing the driver. The incident took place a day after Romania expelled as many as 10 Russian diplomats from the Russian embassy in the capital city. In recent days, several European nations have expelled Russian diplomats due to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.

  • Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party attend a rally in support of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

    Pakistan's political crisis: What happens next?

    Pakistan's supreme court is meeting for the third time Wednesday to rule on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly over the weekend and call for fresh elections. The court says it will only rule on whether the deputy speaker acted against the constitution in refusing to allow a vote on a no-confidence motion against Khan -- although that would affect the dissolution of the assembly.

  • A healthcare worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine at the Decarie Square vaccination site in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Bloomberg)

    Canada: Authorities recommend 2nd Covid booster shot for vulnerable groups

    Canadian health authorities have recommended a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or a second booster, for vulnerable demographic groups. The target groups to be prioritised will include adults over 80, seniors living in long-term care facilities or congregate settings. Nearly 57% of those above 18 have received a booster. Several provinces have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, including dropping mask mandates or doing away with vaccine passports for certain activities.

  • A worker in a protective suit directs residents lining up for nucleic acid testing during the second stage of a two-stage lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Shanghai, China. (REUTERS)

    Shuttered Shanghai: Another day of record Covid cases, new round of tests begins

    Beijing: Locked down Shanghai, China's financial hub, began testing all its 25 million residents again for Covid-19 on Wednesday, after the city logged a record 17,077 locally transmitted cases including 311 symptomatic cases for Tuesday. The lockdown, which was supposed to have ended on Tuesday, is now expected to last until further notice from the local government. Local officials are scrambling to contain the fast spreading outbreak, triggered by the Omicron variant.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out