Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BYD Shares Touch All-Time High After Unveiling New Charging Tech

WSJ
Mar 18, 2025 12:37 PM IST

BYD’s shares rose in Hong Kong after the Chinese electric vehicle giant unveiled its new fast-charging technology.

BYD remained the top EV seller in China with total deliveries of 318,233 units for February.
BYD’s shares rose in Hong Kong after the Chinese electric-vehicle giant unveiled its new fast-charging technology and announced an employee share incentive plan.

BYD Shares Touch All-Time High After Unveiling New Charging Tech PREMIUM
BYD Shares Touch All-Time High After Unveiling New Charging Tech

Shares rose as much as 6.0% to a record 408.80 Hong Kong dollars, equivalent to US$52.61, early Tuesday before paring gains to 3.2%. BYD’s Shenzhen-listed shares rose 0.5%.

BYD unveiled its new charging technology, which it said is capable of providing 400 kilometers of range in five minutes of charging time, the company said late Monday. That means users can charge their EVs as quickly as it takes conventional cars to refuel, BYD said.

The new charging system will be available on the company’s new Han L sedan and Tang L sport utility vehicle models, which will go on sale starting next month, BYD said.

BYD has sparked a race in autonomous-driving technology among Chinese EV makers after saying last month that it would deploy its “God’s Eye” driver-assistance system in its mass-market models.

BYD remained the top EV seller in China with total deliveries of 318,233 units for February. Meanwhile, rival Tesla has seen its market share erode in China, the world’s largest EV market, with its February sales sliding 49% from the prior year to 30,688 units.

BYD also said late Monday that it would issue to employees up to 10% of its total share capital this year, with the number of shares held by a single employee via the plan not exceeding 1% of its outstanding share capital.

BYD will report fourth-quarter earnings next Monday.

Write to Jiahui Huang at Jiahui.Huang@wsj.com

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.

For evolved readers seeking more than just news

Subscribe now to unlock this article and access exclusive content to stay ahead
E-paper | Expert Analysis & Opinion | Geopolitics | Sports | Games
Subscribe Now @1199/year
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On