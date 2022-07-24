Can smallpox vaccines prevent monkeypox? What top health bodies say
Monkeypox is now a global health emergency even as the fight against coronavirus continues. On Saturday, the World Health Organization - while sounding the highest alert - said that risk was imminent of further spread with the virus, which was once confined to Africa, detected in over 70 countries this year as the overall global tally passes the 16,000-mark.
Two years back, coronavirus had caught the world unprepared as hospitals got overwhelmed amid soaring cases. It was not before a year into the pandemic that vaccines were developed, and the situation could be brought under control.
But the monkeypox outbreak, WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has said can be managed with proper engagement. A majority of cases have been reported among men who have sex with men.
According to the world health body, vaccines that have been used during the smallpox eradication programme also provided protection against monkeypox. “Newer vaccines have been developed of which one has been approved for prevention of monkeypox,” according to a factsheet put up by the WHO.
Meanwhile, according to top US medical body, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), two vaccines - licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) - are available for preventing monkeypox infection – JYNNEOS (also known as Imvamune or Imvanex) and ACAM2000.
The medical body further says that vaccines against smallpox work on monkeypox because of close link between the two viruses. “Past data from Africa suggests that the smallpox vaccine is at least 85 per cent effective in preventing monkeypox,” says the CDC.
However, there is a note of caution. "ACAM2000 is administered as a live Vaccinia virus preparation that is inoculated into the skin by pricking the skin surface. Following a successful inoculation, a lesion will develop at the site of the vaccination The virus growing at the site of this inoculation lesion can be spread to other parts of the body or even to other people. Individuals who receive vaccination with ACAM2000 must take precautions to prevent the spread of the vaccine virus and are considered vaccinated within 28 days," says the CDC.
"JYNNEOSTM is administered as a live virus that is non-replicating. It is administered as two subcutaneous injections four weeks apart. There is no visible “take” and as a result, no risk for spread to other parts of the body or other people. People who receive JYNNEOS TM are not considered vaccinated until 2 weeks after they receive the second dose of the vaccine."
Amid the current outbreak, Europe is one of the worst-hit regions.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) - the EU regulator - recommends Imvanex vaccine. “Monkeypox is similar to smallpox, but less severe. Symptoms normally last between two and four weeks and generally disappear without treatment,” it underlines on its website.
-
China says Xi, leaders got local shots in rare disclosure
China said all its leaders received locally-made Covid-19 shots, the first time a confirmation was made in the absence of a vaccine mandate for the country with the world's strictest controls against the virus. The Foreign Ministry had previously refused to comment on President Xi Jinping's vaccination status, in contrast with leaders such as US President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who both got vaccinated on camera in 2020.
-
Britain's PM hopefuls promise to get tough on illegal migration
Britain's two contenders to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister promised on Sunday to tackle illegal immigration as a priority, with both backing the government's policy of sending migrants to Rwanda. Former finance minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday described himself as "the underdog" afteforeign secretary Liz Trussss topped opinion polls among the Conservative Party members who will appoint their next leader, and Britain's prime minister, with the result due on Sept. 5.
-
Missiles sank Ukrainian warship in Odessa port strikes: Russia
Russia said Sunday that its missile barrage on a Ukrainian port key to a freshly-inked grain export deal had targeted military infrastructure at the facility, after the attack sparked an outcry from Ukraine and its allies. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced Saturday's strike on the Odessa port -- that came just one day after the warring sides struck a deal to resume exports blocked by the conflict -- as "Russian barbarism".
-
3 people killed in Philippine university shooting: Officials
Three people were killed Sunday in a rare shooting at a university in the Philippine capital Manila, officials said, in what appears to have been a targeted assassination. A former mayor in the restive southern province of Basilan was killed along with her executive assistant and a university security guard, said Joy Belmonte, the mayor of a local government unit where the shooting happened.
-
North Korea accuses US of biological warfare in Ukraine
North Korea accused the United States on Sunday of manufacturing biological weapons in Ukraine, echoing a Russian claim dismissed by the United Nations in March. Moscow ally Pyongyang in February said US policy was the "root cause of the Ukraine crisis", and this month formally recognised two self-proclaimed pro-Russian separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, prompting Kyiv to cut diplomatic ties with North Korea.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics