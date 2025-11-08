Canada deports 3 amid extortion probe targeting South Asian businesses

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has deported three people from the country as part of its work with British Columbia’s new provincial extortion task force. A Canadian flag adorns British Columbia's provincial legislature building in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada October 3, 2025.(Reuters)

The task force is investigating an increase in shootings and threats directed at South Asian business owners in the province. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police-led task force was established in September and comprises 40 members.

In a statement on Friday, the CBSA announced that it had initiated immigration investigations into 78 foreign nationals who may be inadmissible and had removed three of them from the country.

“Those who commit violent extortion that terrorize our communities will be arrested, charged and, as we’ve seen today, if they are not Canadian citizens they may be removed from Canada,” Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Nina Krieger said.

Nina Patel, CBSA's regional director general of pacific region said that that these investigations and enforcement actions highlight the critical role the intelligence and inland enforcement teams play in disrupting organised transnational criminal groups.

"We will pursue the swift removal of individuals who have abused our immigration system and who compromise the safety of our communities,” Nina Patel said.

Canadian authorities suspect members of the South Asian business community have been targeted in the last few years. Community members have reported receiving threats that demand money and, in some instances, have experienced drive-by shootings and arson attacks.

Last year, RCMP Superintendent Adam MacIntosh told CBC News that there were "absolutely links" among some incidents across the provinces, as well as "links to organized crime."

According to the public broadcaster, few people have been arrested and convicted for the crimes, including some linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which the Canadian government recently declared a terrorist entity.