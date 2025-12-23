Canada issues warrant for suspect alleged to have killed Indo-Canadian woman

Toronto: Canadian law enforcement has issued a countrywide warrant for the arrest of a suspect believed to be involved in the murder of a 30-year-old Indo-Canadian in Toronto on Friday, in what police consider to be an instance of intimate partner violence. A photo of Himanshi Khurana, 30, who was allegedly murdered by 32-year-old Abdul Ghafoori in Toronto on Friday. (Credit: Toronto Police Service)

The Canada-wide warrant was issued for 32-year-old Abdul Ghafoori, who is wanted on the charge of first degree murder. That charge can attract a life sentence without parole if the prosecution can prove pre-meditation and intent.

The victim was identified as Himanshi Khurana.

On Friday, Toronto Police officers responded to a call to locate a missing person. That came at 10.41pm and an investigation started.

Abdul Ghafoori, 32, who is alleged to have murdered 30-year-old Himanshi Khurana in Toronto on Friday. (Credit: Toronto Police Service)

On Saturday, at around 630 am, “officers located the missing female deceased inside a residence”, a release from Toronto Police on Monday stated.

It added that the death was classified as a homicide. As a result, the service’s Homicide Unit assumed charge of the investigation.

The release pointed out that the “victim and suspect are known to each other”. The release said this was Toronto 40th murder in 2025.

No others details were provided.

According to the outlet CP24, citing Toronto Police, the suspect and the victim “were in an intimate partner relationship”.

“We have released an image of the suspect, and that is out there, and we’re appealing to the public, if anybody would happen to know where this man is to please call police,” a spokesperson said.

The image of the victim released by police matched that of one posted on social media by a user with the same name. On that profile, she described herself as a Toronto-based digital creator.