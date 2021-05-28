Canada: Leader of NDP apologises for violating Covid norms

The leader of Canada’s Federal New Democratic Party or NDP Jagmeet Singh has apologised after a video emerged that showed him violating Covid-19 norms.

A brief 45-second undated video aired by Global News showed an unmasked Singh exchanging a hug with another unmasked man after exiting from a vehicle.

The other person appearing in the video was identified as Taranvir Dhaliwal, who the news outlet reported as an executive assistant to Gurratan Singh, the NDP leader’s brother, who is a member of the Ontario Provincial Parliament.

Global News cited an emailed response from Jagmeet, in which he said he was “sorry” for his actions. “Like most Canadians, I’ve done my best to follow public health advice. Coming back from this event, I did not do enough to follow that advice and I’m sorry,” Jagmeet said.

“I will do better to keep my family, our community and all Canadians safe. We cannot let our guard down if we want to beat this virus, and I’m committed to continue to do my best until we’re on the other side of this,” he added.

The event Jagmeet referred to was a drive-in iftar event in the town of Mississauga in the Greater Toronto Area or GTA. Jagmeet, who represents Burnaby South in British Columbia in the House of Commons, has been living with his brother, sister-in-law and parents in Brampton, a neighbouring town in the GTA.

That arrangement was revealed by Gurratan Singh, in a January tweet, in which he noted he and his wife were hosting Jagmeet Singh, his wife Gurkiran and their parents, during the pandemic. “Multi-generational homes are common culturally, this helps Jagmeet be close to drive to Ottawa & avoid air travel during the second wave,” he added.

In an interview aired by Global News, Jagmeet apologised again for letting down his guard and said he needed to remain more vigilant and hoped this episode would not discourage others from following safety protocols related to Covid-19.

The NDP leader has been avoiding air travel and is participating in virtual events related to his constituency in the province of British Columbia, while currently living in Ontario.