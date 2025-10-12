Canada PM lauds contributions of the Hindu community in the country

Toronto: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said that the “values and character” of the country’s Hindu community “truly form an important part” of its “national identity”. Liberal Party MP Sonia Sidhu with Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce president Kushagr Dutt Sharma at the Dhanteras gala on Friday evening. (Credit: CHCC)

Carney’s message to the community came on the occasion of the Dhanteras Gala organised by the Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce (CHCC) in the town of Mississauga in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Friday evening.

Carney lauded the “incredible contributions” by members of the community. He said, “Hindu Canadians continue to make significant contributions to Canada”, adding they created “more vibrancy in our diversity” and “enrich our cultural fabric”. The PM’s message was read out to the gathering by Liberal Party MP Sonia Sidhu.

“The values and character of your community truly form an important part of our national identity,” the Prime Minister stated.

Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand was honoured with the President’s Award at the function.

In a message to CHCC, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre said the Dhanteras Gala was “not only an occasion to honour outstanding contributions of Canadian-Hindus, but also a reminder of the spirit of enterprise, service, and tradition that enriches our country”.

Congratulatory messages were also sent by Federal Minister of Women and Gender Equality Rechie Valdez and Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangree, as well as the Premiers (equivalent of Indian Chief Ministers) Doug Ford of Ontario, Wab Kinew of Manitoba, Danielle Smith of Alberta, Scott Moe of Saskatchewan and Tim Houston of Nova Scotia.

Other than Sidhu, present at the event were MPs from the ruling party and the opposition Conservatives, as well as members of Ontario’s provincial parliament or MPPs and regional councillors.

The Chamber’s president Kushagr Sharma highlighted its advocacy work, and announced plans for its forthcoming India Trade Mission in January next year and expansion of the chapters to several regions of Canada.