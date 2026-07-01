Canada: Poilievre reshuffles shadow ministers, elevates 3 Indian-origin MPs

As his party struggles to compete with the ruling Liberals, Canada’s Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre undertook a reshuffle within the ranks of his top Parliamentary critics, or shadow ministers, which also saw the elevation of three Indo-Canadian MPs. Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre. (AFP)

The reshuffle was announced by the party in a release issued on Tuesday. It was described as “Conservative Affordability Team”, which Poilievre said was his “renewed Shadow Cabinet that will fight for Canadians to bring home lower prices, safer streets and a united country.”

With affordability being the focus of the rejig, the role of Shadow Finance Minister for the party becoming crucial, Indo-Canadian MP Jasraj Hallan was divested of that portfolio and demoted to handling National Revenue, while it was given to veteran MP Michael Chong, who was earlier dealing with foreign affairs.

“What I’ve been observing over the last 15 months of this (Mark) Carney Government is an economy that continues on the trajectory that it had under the previous (Justin) Trudeau Government,” Chong told the outlet Globe and Mail.

Hallan, who handled Finance since 2022, was shifted to Shadow Minister for National Revenue.

Other Indo-Canadian MPs, however, earned promotions. Shuv Majumdar was made Shadow Minister for Canada-US Relations, at a critical time in ties between the two neighbours even as US President Donald Trump threatens to scrap the Canada-US-Mexico Agreement on trade. Majumdar, considered close to former PM Stephen Harper, was an foreign policy advisor to the Government during is tenure. He was later a senior fellow at the McDonald-Laurier Institute in Ottawa.

Also trending up was Arpan Khanna who was appointed Shadow Minister for Justice & Attorney General of Canada & National Outreach Chair. Khanna is a prominent party figure in the Greater Toronto Area or GTA and accompanied then Conservative leader Andrew Scheer to India during his week-long trip in 2018, during which he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Former police officer Harb Gill has been named Shadow Minister for Federal Economic Development Agency for Eastern, Central and Southern Ontario (with Responsibility for the Auto Sector).

Indo-Canadian Tim Uppal remains the Deputy Leader of the party along with GTA MP Melissa Lantsman, with Scheer the House leader.