Canada resumes Express Entry for permanent residency. How does it work?

  • The Express Entry scheme, introduced in 2015, is the primary source of skilled foreign workers in Canada.
A Canada flag flies in front of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario.(Reuters/ File)
A Canada flag flies in front of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario.(Reuters/ File)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 01:28 PM IST
HT News Desk

Canada has resumed issuing invitations to apply for permanent residency under its Express Entry scheme, the primary source of skilled foreign workers in the North American country. The invitation rounds for all programs were put on hold due to a backlog of applications caused by border closures in the wake of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

A total of 1,500 invitations were issued on July 6 under Canada’s first all-program Express Entry draw since December 2020 for permanent residence applications and 226th since the 2015 launch of Express Entry, according to CanadaVisa website. Previous all-programs invitation rounds usually averaged around 3,000 to 5,000 invitations to apply (ITAs) for permanent residence.

“I am pleased to announce that Express Entry draws have officially resumed and applications will be processed at our six month processing standard," Immigration Minister Sean Fraser told CIC News last week.

Draws for Canadian Experience Class (CEC) – a prominent option for temporary foreign workers and international graduates with work experience to get permanent residence – were put on hold in September 2021. The other two skilled worker programs managed by Canada's Express Entry system – Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) and the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP) – were put on hold in December 2020.

Is a job offer required to be eligible for Express Entry?

While a job offer is not required in order to be eligible under the Express Entry system, it adds additional points to the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) used to evaluate candidates based on their human capital for granting permanent residency. The CRS score is based on criteria such as age, education, language skills, and work experience.

How does Express Entry work?

Choose the immigration pathway that fits you. Check your CRS score and get the documents required for it such as language test results, education assessments, job offers, police certificates, medical exams, proof of funds. Create and fill out your profile as you wait in the pool for invitations. If you get the invitation, fill out the form, upload documents, pay fees and submit your application within 60 days.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

canada visa
canada visa
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 15, 2022
