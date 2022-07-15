Canada resumes Express Entry for permanent residency. How does it work?
- The Express Entry scheme, introduced in 2015, is the primary source of skilled foreign workers in Canada.
Canada has resumed issuing invitations to apply for permanent residency under its Express Entry scheme, the primary source of skilled foreign workers in the North American country. The invitation rounds for all programs were put on hold due to a backlog of applications caused by border closures in the wake of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.
A total of 1,500 invitations were issued on July 6 under Canada’s first all-program Express Entry draw since December 2020 for permanent residence applications and 226th since the 2015 launch of Express Entry, according to CanadaVisa website. Previous all-programs invitation rounds usually averaged around 3,000 to 5,000 invitations to apply (ITAs) for permanent residence.
“I am pleased to announce that Express Entry draws have officially resumed and applications will be processed at our six month processing standard," Immigration Minister Sean Fraser told CIC News last week.
Draws for Canadian Experience Class (CEC) – a prominent option for temporary foreign workers and international graduates with work experience to get permanent residence – were put on hold in September 2021. The other two skilled worker programs managed by Canada's Express Entry system – Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) and the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP) – were put on hold in December 2020.
Is a job offer required to be eligible for Express Entry?
While a job offer is not required in order to be eligible under the Express Entry system, it adds additional points to the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) used to evaluate candidates based on their human capital for granting permanent residency. The CRS score is based on criteria such as age, education, language skills, and work experience.
How does Express Entry work?
Choose the immigration pathway that fits you. Check your CRS score and get the documents required for it such as language test results, education assessments, job offers, police certificates, medical exams, proof of funds. Create and fill out your profile as you wait in the pool for invitations. If you get the invitation, fill out the form, upload documents, pay fees and submit your application within 60 days.
-
Bill Gates plans to 'give all wealth' to non-profit: 'Not a sacrifice at all'
Bill Gates, who is currently on the fifth spot of the Forbes' world billionaire list, has made a big revelation for his non-profit organization - Bill & Melinda Gates - that he had set up with his former wife about two decades ago. He has said that he plans to “give all my wealth to the foundation other than what I spend on myself and my family” in future.
-
Elon Musk has a 3-year-old stepsister, his father says, ‘… here to reproduce’
Tesla CEO, 51-year-old Elon Musk has a 3-year-old stepsister which remained a secret until Elon Musk's father Errol Musk in an interview to the Sun revealed that in 2019, he welcomed the secret love child. The baby's mother, Jana, is Errol Musk's stepdaughter. Errol is, however, not with 35-year-old Jana anymore. After Errol Musk's split from Maye HMuskdeman Musk, he married Heide Bezuidenhout, who already had two children including Jana.
-
Gotabaya Rajapaksa: A war hero detested by his admirers over Sri Lanka crisis
Rajapaksa, was voted to presidency by Sri Lankans who became worried about Islamic extremism in the Buddhist-majority country following the Easter bombings on April 21, 2019 that killed more than 250 people. He and his brother Mahinda are also accused of condoning sexual violence and extrajudicial killings allegedly by Lankan security forces during the war.
-
Sri Lanka stir: Gotabaya finally quits, successor to be picked in a week| Top 10
Anti-government protests in crisis-hit Sri Lanka, which have been going on for months seem to have paused for now as Gotabaya Rajapaksa officially resigned from the President's post on Thursday. A new president of Sri Lanka is likely to be elected within a week. Here are the top updates on Sri Lanka crisis: 1. One of the protesters in Sri Lanka, school teacher Arunanandan, said that the protesters were the real power in Sri Lanka.
-
World Youth Skills Day 2022: Why is it celebrated - all you need to know
The World Youth Skills Day is celebrated every year on July 15 after the United Nations General Assembly's declaration in 2014. The day is celebrated to mark the “strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship”, said a statement by UNESCO. World Youth Skills Day 2022 theme and celebrations: Every year, the World Youth Skills Day is marked with a certain theme set by the United Nations.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics