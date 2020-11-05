e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Canada thanks India for helping world in Covid fight

Canada thanks India for helping world in Covid fight

This was conveyed by Canada’s foreign affairs minister François-Philippe Champagne to his Indian counterpart external affairs minister S Jaishankar as India joined, for the first time, the Canada-led Ministerial Coordination Group on Covid-19 (MCGC).

world Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 12:42 IST
Anirudh Bhattacharyya I edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Anirudh Bhattacharyya I edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Hindustan Times, Toronto
Canada has recorded new highs in the infection count in recent days, tallying another 2,761 cases to take the total on Wednesday night to 247,439.
Canada has recorded new highs in the infection count in recent days, tallying another 2,761 cases to take the total on Wednesday night to 247,439.(AP)
         

The Canadian government has underscored the “critical role” that India is playing with regard to the requirements globally for medicines needed to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was conveyed by Canada’s foreign affairs minister François-Philippe Champagne to his Indian counterpart external affairs minister S Jaishankar as India joined, for the first time, the Canada-led Ministerial Coordination Group on Covid-19 (MCGC).

A readout issued by Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign ministry, stated that Champagne “welcomed” India’s participation in the MCGC “noting the recent developments in India and emphasising the critical role India plays in addressing global Covid-19 vaccine and pharmaceutical needs.”

Indian officials said that the role the country has played during the pandemic highlights how it can be a relied on for medical supplies during crises. In May this year, India had sent consignments of hydroxychloroquine to Canada, totalling five million tablets, and both ministers were involved in those discussions at the time.

The other nations that participated in the 11th iteration of the virtual dialogue for coordination to deal with the coronavirus crisis were Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

The statement noted that the MCGC was a “valuable forum” especially with cases increasing in several countries across the globe, including in Canada, which has recorded new highs in the infection count in recent days, tallying another 2,761 cases to take the total on Wednesday night to 247,439.

The ministers at the meeting “reiterated their commitment to ensuring equitable access to successful Covid-19 vaccines”, according to the release. They also agreed that “when conditions permit more international travel, it will be important to learn from each other on how to best manage borders, international travel, testing and contact tracing.”

Among the MCGC’s objectives are focusing on the “importance of multilateral vaccine research and development and ensuring equitable vaccine access to developing countries and vulnerable health systems” as well as “the ongoing need for coordination and multilateralism in response to the economic effects of Covid-19.”

In an earlier release, Global Affairs Canada said that the MCGC was “proving to be a valuable forum to discuss, coordinate and act together on global challenges related to COVID-19 and beyond” in a “world increasingly characterised by interdependence, speed and complexity”.

tags
top news
India determined to protect its sovereignty amid aggression, says Rajnath
India determined to protect its sovereignty amid aggression, says Rajnath
Trump supporters protest outside Arizona vote centre
Trump supporters protest outside Arizona vote centre
India to Pakistan: Reverse decision on handing over Kartarpur gurdwara to non-Sikh body
India to Pakistan: Reverse decision on handing over Kartarpur gurdwara to non-Sikh body
US Election 2020: When we might know results
US Election 2020: When we might know results
‘You will bow in front of Tejashwi Yadav after Nov 10’: Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar
‘You will bow in front of Tejashwi Yadav after Nov 10’: Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar
More than 20 feared drowned in Naugachhia boat tragedy in Bihar
More than 20 feared drowned in Naugachhia boat tragedy in Bihar
Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal urges for ‘cracker-free Diwali’, asks people to join him in Laxmi Puja
Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal urges for ‘cracker-free Diwali’, asks people to join him in Laxmi Puja
Trump or Biden: Who’s better for India? Shashi Tharoor answers
Trump or Biden: Who’s better for India? Shashi Tharoor answers
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In