Canada to ease travel restrictions for citizens, international students. All you need to know

Canada is all set to ease entry restrictions for international passengers from Monday, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on July 3. This move is set to benefit Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their relatives, international students and some temporary workers who have valid work permit.

Here's more about the new guidelines issued by Canada:

Canada will be easing travel restrictions only for citizens and permanent residents from Monday. All travellers will have to isolate at a government-approved hotel for three days while awaiting the result of their Covid-19 test done on arrival. Isolation is not required for individuals who are fully vaccinated with any of the vaccines approved by Canada. The country has so far approved the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Astra Zeneca/Covishield, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. “Fully vaccinated travellers allowed to enter Canada may be exempted from federal quarantine and day 8 testing starting July 5. Only vaccines approved by the Government of Canada will be accepted,” Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada tweeted on July 3. Direct flights from India are banned till July 21 until further notice. Those travelling to Canada via connecting flights will have to offer negative Covid test results, which has to be conducted at the final point of departure before entering Canada. Canada has not approved of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin or Russia’s Sputnik V. An American firm which is slated to produce Covaxin in North America has started formal talks with Canada for approval of the vaccine but there has been no breakthrough so far Those who are travelling without being inoculated or have been jabbed by a vaccine that is yet to be approved in the country will have to quarantine at a hotel for three days, take a second test on the eighth day of their arrival, and complete 14-days in self-isolation.