close_game
close_game
News / World News / Canada will stop funding research with risks to national security

Canada will stop funding research with risks to national security

ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya
Jan 17, 2024 08:24 PM IST

The Canadian government has announced that it will halt funding research in sensitive technology areas if any of the researchers are “connected to military, national defence or state security entities that pose a risk to Canada’s national security”

Toronto: The Canadian government has announced that it will halt funding research in sensitive technology areas if any of the researchers are “connected to military, national defence or state security entities that pose a risk to Canada’s national security”. Ottawa also published a blacklist of over 100 of these institutions, with nearly 90 of them in China.

HT Image
HT Image

The list of the proscribed Named Research Organisations (NROs) also include those from Russia and Iran.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“While Canadian-led research is defined by its excellence and collaborative nature, its openness can make it a target for foreign influence, increasing the potential risks for research and development efforts to be misappropriated to the detriment of national security,” a joint statement from Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Health Mark Holland and Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc, said.

These measures will be implemented under the Policy on Sensitive Technology Research and Affiliations of Concern which lists the NROs and the sensitive technology research areas. “We encourage researchers and institutions to continue to exercise due diligence in all of their research partnerships,” the ministers said.

The release said that the research areas identified are for “advanced and emerging technologies that are important to Canadian research and development, but may also be of interest to foreign state, state-sponsored, and non-state actors, seeking to misappropriate Canada’s technological advantages to our detriment.” The list has 11 broad heads including digital infrastructure, energy, weapons, artificial intelligence, life sciences, quantum science and robotics and autonomous systems.

“While advancement in each of these areas is crucial for Canadian innovation, it is equally important to ensure that open and collaborative research funded by the Government of Canada does not cause injury to Canada’s national security or defence,” the statement noted.

The Chinese institutes named include, among others, the Academy of Military Science, Beihang University, Beijing Institute of Technology, China Academy of Electronics and Information Technology, China Academy of Engineering Physics, Hunan University, Nanjing University of Science and Technology, National Defense University, Tianjin University and University of International Relations.

“This list is composed of research organizations and institutions that pose the highest risk to Canada’s national security due to their direct, or indirect connections with military, national defence, and state security entities,” the release said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Anirudh Bhattacharyya

    Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On