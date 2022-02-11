Home / World News / Canada's Ontario province declares state of emergency
world news

Canada's Ontario province declares state of emergency

"I will convene Cabinet to use legal authorities to urgently enact orders that will make crystal clear it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and service along critical infrastructure," Ontario's Premier Doug Ford said.
In picture - People debate whether or not to open one lane of traffic as truckers and supporters continue blocking access to the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor, in protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.(Reuters)
In picture - People debate whether or not to open one lane of traffic as truckers and supporters continue blocking access to the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor, in protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.(Reuters)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 09:52 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

Canada's Ontario province declared a state of emergency on Friday, amid the ongoing trucker protests against Covid mandates, Premier Doug Ford told reporters.

"I will convene Cabinet to use legal authorities to urgently enact orders that will make crystal clear it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and service along critical infrastructure," Ford said in a press briefing.

Ford also pledged new legal action against protesters, including fines and potential jail time for non-compliance with the government's orders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
canada covid-19 coronavirus + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out