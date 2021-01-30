IND USA
Canadian Judge rejects Huawei CFO's bid to loosen bail restrictions

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:08 AM IST

A Canadian judge has rejected Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's bid to loosen her bail conditions, state broadcaster CBC reported on Friday.

The Huawei executive, who is under house arrest in Vancouver awaiting extradition proceedings, has sought the right to move around the area unescorted. The 48-year old, who is fitted with an ankle bracelet, is currently free to travel in the region if accompanied by security guards.

British Columbia Supreme Court Justice William Ehrcke said the conditions imposed on Meng after her arrest in 2018 are necessary to ensure she remains in Canada throughout the legal proceedings, the report said.

Meng's lawyers argued that she has been cooperative during her two years of detention and noted that the guards pose a threat of transmitting COVID-19 to Meng. However, Ehrcke ruled that the Huawei executive's few ties to Canada and access to significant resources makes her a flight risk, according to the report.

Meng is wanted by the US authorities for her alleged role in violating sanctions against Iran. The US Justice Department alleges that Meng committed financial transgressions by misleading multinational financial conglomerate, HSBC, into approving more than USD 100 million in transactions that contravened US sanctions on Iran from 2010 to 2014.

