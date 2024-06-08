 Canadian ministers condemn float depicting Indira Gandhi assassination in Vancouver | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Canadian ministers condemn float depicting Indira Gandhi assassination in Vancouver

ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya
Jun 09, 2024 08:00 AM IST

India has lodged an official diplomatic complaint with Global Affairs Canada, the nation’s foreign ministry

Toronto: On Thursday, Canadian ministers condemned a float featuring the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, which was part of a protest by pro-Khalistan elements staged in front of the Indian Consulate in Vancouver.

Float featuring the assassination of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, in front of the Indian Consulate in Vancouver on Thursday.
Float featuring the assassination of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, in front of the Indian Consulate in Vancouver on Thursday.

In a post on X, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Dominic LeBlanc said, “This week, there were reports of imagery depicting the assassination of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Vancouver. The promotion of violence is never acceptable in Canada.”

That view was echoed by the Cabinet colleague, President of the Treasury Board, Anita Anand, who stated, “The use of violent imagery in relation to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is disturbing and unacceptable as it promotes and perpetuates hate and violence.”

India has already made a formal diplomatic complaint in this regard to Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign ministry.

Liberal Party MP Chandra Arya such depictions by pro-Khalistan separatists were “attempting to instil fear of violence in Hindu-Canadians.”

He called upon Canadian law enforcement to take “immediate action” in this matter.

“With picture of guns readily being used to convey the message may lead to something real if this is left to continue unchallenged. The prominence of bindi on the forehead of Indira Gandhi is to make doubly sure the intended targets are Hindus in Canada,” he added.

The float was part of protests on the 40th anniversary of Operation Bluestar, when the Indian Army stored the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar to flush out Khalistani extremists including their leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. The call for a lockdown of India’s mission to Canada had been given by the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice.

While protests were also organized at Consulate in Toronto, such floats did not appear there, though each venue had protestors carrying ‘Khalistan” flags and shouting anti-India slogans.

Gurpatwant Pannun, SFJ’s general counsel, warned that India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a “target” for “transnational terrorism” and the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18 last year.

The float featured an effigy of Indira Gandhi, showing her riddled with bullets including through the forehead and also displayed her assassins.

Last year, on June 4, a float featuring the assassination of late Prime Minister was part of a martyrdom day event in the Greater Toronto Area or GTA. Indira Gandhi was assassinated on October 31, 1984 by two of her own bodyguards at her official residence. With assassination was followed by the anti-Sikh riots in Delhi and elsewhere

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on World News, US News , Hollywood News , Anime and Top Headlines from around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Canadian ministers condemn float depicting Indira Gandhi assassination in Vancouver
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On