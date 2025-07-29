Canadian MP calls for motion for the protection of houses of worship from intimidation

Toronto: A Canadian MP has called for a motion for the protection of houses of worship from intimidation and mentioned violent protesters targeting Hindu temples in that context. Pro-Khalistan radicals attacking the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Greater Toronto Area, Canada on Sunday afternoon. (Credit: Video screengrab)

On Monday, Jamil Jivani, Member of Parliament for Bowmanville — Oshawa North in Ontario submitted the notice for a motion to the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage concerning recent attacks on the freedom to worship. “We must protect religious freedom in Canada,” he said in a post on X.

The motion calls upon the Standing Committee to recognise that protecting the freedom to worship without fear of violence or criminal intimidation is a fundamental part of Canadian Heritage, acknowledge that religious communities in Canada have faced increasing violence and criminal intimidation since 2021.

Such incidents, the motion noted, included “over 100 churches being burned down or desecrated, Hindu temples being targeted by violent protestors, Jewish schools and synagogues targeted by fire bombings and shootings, and mosques targeted by assaults and vandalism”.

It sought recognition from the committee “that additional legal protections and security measures are required to prevent criminals from targeting religious communities and attacking the freedom to worship in Canada”.

It asked the committee to undertake a study on threats to the freedom to worship, consider the impact of bubble zone laws for places of worship and increasing the criminal penalty for arson and other crimes targeting them.

The motion sought at least two meetings on the matter resulting in a report being submitted to the House of Commons.

Reacting to the development, the Canadian chapter of the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) Canada, said, “This is an important and timely step in recognisng the alarming rise in attacks on religious communities in Canada. We appreciate the MP recognizing the repeated attacks Hindu Temples have faced.”

There have been nearly 20 documented incidents since 2022 where Hindu temples have been targeted by either pro-Khalistan or xenophobic elements.

In November last year, there was a violent invasion of the Hindu Saha Mandir in the Greater Toronto Area town of Brampton by pro-Khalistan protestors, leading to multiple charges and arrests. Increasing anti-immigrant sentiment after the surge in newcomers due to policies of the Government under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have resulted in an uptick in xenophobic attacks recently.

The spate of hate targeting Hindus has often been met with silence from the Federal government and lack of police action in the form of arrests.

In October 2023, an e-petition for the recognition of Hinduphobia in Canada was moved by the Canadian Organization for Hindu Heritage Education (COHHE) and attracted over 25,000 signatures. It was presented in the House of Commons by its sponsoring MP Melissa Lantsman. There was no action from the government, other than an anodyne response thanking the petitioner “for expressing their concerns regarding the growing negative stereotyping, prejudice, and discrimination of Hindus in Canada”.