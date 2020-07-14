e-paper
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau apologises for not recusing himself from contract talks for charity tied to his family

It has also resulted in Trudeau’s personal image taking a beating. A new poll showed that his approval rating has declined from 55 per cent in May to 50 per cent.

world Updated: Jul 14, 2020 07:44 IST
Anirudh Bhattacharya | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Toronto
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to a news conference at Rideau Cottage, in Ottawa, Ontario, on July 13.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to a news conference at Rideau Cottage, in Ottawa, Ontario, on July 13.(Reuters Photo)
         

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologised for his “mistake” in not recusing himself from a cabinet decision to grant a nearly billion dollar project for administration to a charity which paid his wife, mother and brother fees to speak at its events. The controversy related to the contract given to the WE Charity, later aborted, has already led to the announcement of a series of inquiries. The Opposition has, meanwhile, sought a police investigation into the matter.

It has also resulted in Trudeau’s personal image taking a beating, as a new poll showed that his approval numbers had been impacted after having surged, thanks to the perception of effective handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in Canada.

During the course of a media interaction, Trudeau said, “I made a mistake in not recusing myself. I am sorry.” The furore over the grant of the contract to the WE organisation started after it was announced in June. Trudeau was known to have been involved with the charity but was never paid himself. However, it later emerged that it had paid his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau CA $1,400 in 2012 when it was called Free the Children. Reports in the Canadian media later revealed his mother Margaret had received CA $3,12,000 in speaking fees from a for-profit arm of the organisation, with his brother Alexandre billing CA $40,000.

Trudeau addressed these revelations, as he said, “I deeply regret that I have brought my mother into this situation. It’s unfair to her, and I should have been thoughtful enough to recuse myself from this situation.”

Trudeau was not the only cabinet minister to have links to the charity. Finance minister Bill Morneau also apologised for not recusing himself from cabinet discussions relating to the issuing of the contract, since his one of his daughters had worked with the WE organisation and another featured as a speaker. The charity also took out full page advertisements in two national dailies as a manner of apology and to “set the record straight.”

Canada’s Ethics Commissioner is already looking into the matter as are two parliament committees. The Opposition has also sought an emergency meeting of the House of Commons’ Ethics Committee for a probe into the matter. Trudeau has been under attack continuously since the controversy first broke, with Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet dismissing his apology. The outlet CBC News quoted him as reacting, “There comes a time when we do not trust anymore and when being sorry is not something you believe in anymore.”

Meanwhile, a new public poll from the Angus Reid Institute or ARI indicates that the issue is already taking a political toll on Trudeau. In a newly-released survey, it said Trudeau’s “approval has dropped five points in the first reading of public opinion since questions arose regarding his government’s - and family’s - ties to the WE group of organisations.” That approval rating has declined from 55 per cent in May to 50 per cent.

