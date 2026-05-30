Canadian police identify murder victim as Indian student

Toronto: Canadian police have identified the victim of a murder on May 15 as a 23-year-old student from India. Canadian police officers work around the scene of a shooting in Toronto (Photograph for representative purpose only) (AFP)

She was identified as Vidhi Kalpeshkumar Megha by the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS).

On May 15, at around 4.5pm (local time), police arrived at a residence in the town of St Catherine’s after learning of two persons without vital signs. A female, identified on Friday as Megha, was located deceased at the scene while an adult male was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were expected to be non-life threatening and he has not been identified.

Three days later, detectives from NRPS’ Homicide Unit arrested 40-year-old Joshua St Omer in connection with the case and charged him with second degree murder.

“Investigators have determined this was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to public safety,” NRPS stated in a release issued on Friday. No motive has been attributed for the murder as yet. Police continue to investigate the incident.

India’s consulate in Toronto said it was “deeply saddened to learn about the death”. Conveying its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, the said it was in touch with them as well as the funeral home. In a post on X, the Consulate said it “providing all support and assistance to the family, including for transportation of the mortal remains to India”.

That process is being facilitated by the non-profit Humans for Harmony. A representative Don Patel said they were in touch with the victim’s father Kalpesh Megha who is based in Gujarat. He said they became aware of the tragedy on Wednesday when family members contacted them.

The organisation which assists in such situations will help to make arrangements for the transport of the remains back to India, which Patel expected would happen probably on Saturday.

Patel said the tragedy was compounded by the fact that Megha had been in Canada for nearly four years and was looking forward to the process of becoming a permanent resident of the country.