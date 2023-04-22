Canadian politicians wear pink high heels in support of ending gender-based violence

Canadian male politicians wore pink high heels inside Canada's parliament to raise awareness about violence against women. The event was hosted by Halton Women's Place and was a part of their ‘Hope in High Heels’ campaign. The event aims to sensitise men about gender-based violence and the need to end it. It is about starting a systematic conversation regarding violence against women in society. (Twitter/@endvawnetwork)

Viral videos and photos on the internet showed male lawmakers walking around the parliament wearing pink-coloured high heels.

Canada's Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra took to twitter to appreciate the event. He said, “Violence against women is still prevalent in our society. Hope in Heels is an event that spreads awareness on violence against women while encouraging men and boys to be part of the solution. We wore their signature pink heels in support to this important cause.”

Alghabra added, “Now that I have your attention, violence against women comes in all forms, not just physical. Men, starting with me, need to be aware of the consequences of our actions and words and do better to create space for women around us.”

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould brought the event back to the parliament for the fourth consecutive year.

The event aims to sensitize men and boys about gender-based violence and the need to end it. It is about starting a systematic conversation regarding violence against women in the society.

Gould said on Twitter, “We welcomed @HaltonWomensPl to the Hill for the 4th annual Hope in High Heels on the Hill, to continue the conversation on systemic violence against women. Educating men and boys is part of the solution, and it is all of our responsibilities to end gender based violence.”

Halton Women's Place said they were thrilled to see people across political parties participate and wear high heels in support of ending gender-based violence in the society.

