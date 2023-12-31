close_game
News / World News / Captive Israeli soldier killed in air strike in Gaza, says Palestine

Captive Israeli soldier killed in air strike in Gaza, says Palestine

Reuters
Dec 31, 2023

The spokesperson gave no details of when the soldier had been taken captive, or where he was being held in Gaza.

The armed wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine said on Saturday that an Israeli soldier being held captive by the group in Gaza had been killed in an Israeli air strike that had also wounded some of his captors.

Buildings lie in ruin in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.(REUTERS)
Buildings lie in ruin in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.(REUTERS)

In an audio speech broadcast by Al Araby television, a spokesperson for the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades group said the air strike took place following a failed attempt by Israeli commandos to free the soldier.

The spokesperson gave no details of when the soldier had been taken captive, or where he was being held in Gaza. He said the group is still holding the body of the slain soldier.

The Israeli military spokesperson's office declined to comment.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine is the second biggest faction of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) after Fatah.

