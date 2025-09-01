Car crashes inside Russian consulate in Australia's Sydney | Video

A car crashed into the Russian consulate in Sydney, Australia on Monday. As per a report by Sky News, the incident was captured on camera. As per police, the 39-year-old driver has been arrested (X/AZIntel)

Initial reports cite television footage which shows a a car with one of its windows smashed laying abandoned next to a Russian flagpole on the grounds of Russia's consulate in the Sydney suburb of Woollahra.

As per Reuters, a police spokesperson said a person had been arrested in connection with the crash.

As per Sky News Australia, the incident occurred around 8 AM after police responded to a call regarding an "unauthorised vehicle" parked in the driveway of the Russian consulate.

Police officials told media that they tried to speak to the driver at the scene. However, during this, the man then drive his vehicle into the gates of the property.

The video of the incident shows a silver SUV next to the Russian flag at the consulate which its windows smashes and all four doors open.

"On arrival, officers attached to Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command attempted to speak to the driver; however, he allegedly drove his vehicle into the gates of the property,” a statement issued by New South Wales police read.

“A 39-year-old man was arrested and taken to Surry Hills Police Station where he is assisting police with inquiries," the statement added further.

The police statement further shared that a 24-year-old police constable injured his hand during the incident and was treated by paramedics on scene.

An official statement from the Russian consulate is awaited.