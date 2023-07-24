Car in San Francisco plunges over stairs and lands on its roof in scary crash: Watch

Asolo vehicle crash that took place in San Francisco on Saturday, July 22, is being investigated by police. A video that is now viral shows a car getting plunged over the stairs at 19th and Sanchez Streets. A video that is now viral shows a car getting plunged over the stairs at 19th and Sanchez Streets (Julia Brown screenshots/YouTube)

The video from a Nest camera was posted by YouTube user Julia Brown. The clip shows the car plummeting from the top of the stairs at the intersection near Dolores Park and the Castro District. It appears to be late afternoon when the incident took place.

What does the video show?

The white four-door sedan is seen flipping over the top of the hill and knocking down a tree before hitting a parked car and landing on its roof. A bystander is seen running up to the car and opening one of the doors. One of the people inside the car climbs out.

Three or four people are seen leaving the vehicle, but none of them appear injured. Fortunately, no one was walking on the stairs or sidewalk when the accident took place. A San Francisco Fire Department unit arrived at the scene a few minutes later.

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted about the incident, clarifying that the collision happened at 7:18 pm Saturday. SFFD personnel were told by witnesses that the occupants fled the scene.

“Replying to the many media outlets calling about this,”San Francisco Fire Department media tweeted. “This was a non-injury collision occurring last night at 7:18 PM. When Truck 7 #SFFDT07 arrived witnesses stated that: “all the occupants fled the scene”.”

It added, “The crew of Truck 7 confirmed no injuries and assisted a tow truck to ensure the safety of the area during the removal of the car. Witnesses stated that the driver drove off the dead end at Cumberland and landed at 19th and Sanchez. This scene was maintained by our partners at the @SFPD and any further media inquiries should be sent to that agency.”

Police said that the investigation remains open and active. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444. They can also text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters are allowed to remain anonymous.