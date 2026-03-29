Car rams into pedestrians in UK's Derby, several injured; driver arrested

A man has been arrested after multiple pedestrians were struck by a car in the centre of Britain's Derby city on Saturday night, the Times reported, citing the police. Car rams into pedestrians in UK's Derbyshire, several injured; driver arrested (X/ AZ Intel)

Some victims were seriously injured and were treated at the scene by ambulance crews before being taken to the hospital, the report said.

Police stopped a vehicle believed to have been involved shortly after the incident, which happened in Friar Gate at about 9.30 pm on Saturday. The driver, a man in his 30s, was arrested and is in police custody.

“Our investigation is in its early stages, but we want to hear from anyone who saw a black Suzuki Swift being driven in Derby around the time of the incident,” Derbyshire Police said in a statement.

Labour MP for Derby North, Catherine Atkinson, expressed shock over the incident and said she was grateful for the response from the emergency services.

“I am deeply shocked by reports that people have been injured in a serious incident in Derby city centre this evening. My thoughts are with those injured, and I'm grateful to our emergency services. Please follow police advice and avoid the area. Anyone who has information should contact them as soon as possible,” Atkinson said in a social media post.