Caribbean countries ask wealthy nations to share vaccine supply
The 15-country Caribbean Community has asked wealthy nations to share their supply of Covid-19 vaccines, saying their economies won’t be able to recover from the pandemic without them.
In a statement issued late Thursday, CARICOM said it was “dissatisfied and deeply concerned about the inequitable access to vaccines” it was facing.
While members states belong to the World Health Organizations’ COVAX Facility, the only vaccines received so far have been 170,000 shots that the government of India donated to Dominica and Barbados, the group said. Those two nations have been sharing their supply with other CARICOM members.
Even with the addition of the COVAX vaccines, CARICOM will only be able to cover about 20% of its needs, the group said. Some members have also been trying to broker deals through the African Union’s Medical Supplies Platform.
In a not-so subtle reference to the U.S. and Europe, CARICOM said that nations that drive tourism in the Caribbean -- and host the Caribbean diaspora -- should share their shots “given the immediacy of the need.”
CARICOM members include some of the most tourism-dependent nations on the planet, including Barbados, Belize and Saint Lucia, and access to vaccines is seen as vital to reopening their economies.
“This limited supply will not allow us to attain the regional herd immunity, so necessary to fuel the resilient recovery that we are seeking,” CARICOM said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US justice department pledges to probe, as attacks on Asian Americans increase
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepal cabinet recommends President to call meeting of reinstated Lower House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Caribbean countries ask wealthy nations to share vaccine supply
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US conducts first military operation under Biden, hits Iran-backed groups in Syria
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Half a million US chicks euthanised after storm hits Texas
- While it’s unclear how many chicken producers experienced losses, even small percentage changes in supply can move the market, and prices have already been gaining.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharat Biotech confirms deal with Brazil for 20 million doses of Covaxin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US judge in Google case disturbed that even ‘Incognito’ users are tracked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest shows need for laws in sync with stakeholders: UN rights chief
- The UN high commissioner for human rights was also critical of action taken by Indian authorities against journalists covering the protests and efforts to curb freedom of expression on social media.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Spanish king pays 4.4 million euros to tax agency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US will hold Russia accountable over Crimea annexation, says Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada approves AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indo-Canadians protest attacks over stance on India’s farm reforms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soaring US incomes help drive biggest spending gain since June
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US to buy at least 100,000 doses of Lilly's Covid-19 antibody therapy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two rights groups quit Hong Kong as security law sends shudders through NGOs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox