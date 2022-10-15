Can't attend college, can't leave palace: No normal life for this crown princess

The crown princess of the Netherlands Catharina-Amalia was placed under heightened security amid worries that she would be a target of criminals, Reuters reported. Her mother Queen Maxima said as per Dutch news agency ANP, "She can hardly leave the house."

Catharina-Amalia will remain within the palace just weeks after the 18-year-old began attending Amsterdam university, King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima announced confirmed.

The step was taken after reports said that Catharina-Amalia and prime minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte were mentioned in conversations by organised crime groups.

Read more: Kate Middleton ready to mend her relationship with Meghan Markle because…

On Catharina-Amalia, Mark Rutte said that the situation was "terrible and worrisome". Dutch minister of justice and protection Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius said that the government was "working hard day and night to ensure her (princess's) security."

“It's about an 18-year-old girl who can't have a student life because she's apparently the target of the Mocro-mafia,” Rick Evers, a Dutch reporter who specialises in royal affairs, said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON