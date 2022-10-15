Home / World News / Can't attend college, can't leave palace: No normal life for this crown princess

Can't attend college, can't leave palace: No normal life for this crown princess

world news
Published on Oct 15, 2022 05:37 PM IST

Catharina-Amalia: The step was taken after reports said that crown princess Catharina-Amalia was mentioned in conversations by organised crime groups.

Catharina-Amalia: Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia of Netherlands arrives at the Royal Theater,(AFP)
Catharina-Amalia: Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia of Netherlands arrives at the Royal Theater,(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

The crown princess of the Netherlands Catharina-Amalia was placed under heightened security amid worries that she would be a target of criminals, Reuters reported. Her mother Queen Maxima said as per Dutch news agency ANP, "She can hardly leave the house."

Catharina-Amalia will remain within the palace just weeks after the 18-year-old began attending Amsterdam university, King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima announced confirmed.

The step was taken after reports said that Catharina-Amalia and prime minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte were mentioned in conversations by organised crime groups.

Read more: Kate Middleton ready to mend her relationship with Meghan Markle because…

On Catharina-Amalia, Mark Rutte said that the situation was "terrible and worrisome". Dutch minister of justice and protection Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius said that the government was "working hard day and night to ensure her (princess's) security."

“It's about an 18-year-old girl who can't have a student life because she's apparently the target of the Mocro-mafia,” Rick Evers, a Dutch reporter who specialises in royal affairs, said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out