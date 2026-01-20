'Charter goes beyond Gaza': Why Macron may decline Trump's peace board invite

With invitations extending to multiple countries, US President Donald Trump is leaving no stone unturned in his outreach for the 'Board of Peace' for Gaza. Despite his efforts, French President Emmanuel Macron has reportedly made up his mind to decline the invite. US President Donald Trump meets with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Oval Office of the White House. (AFP/File photo)

According to a Bloomberg report, the move is triggered by the 'board of peace' appearing to emerge as an alternative, or rival, to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). A person close to Emmanuel Macron told the publication that the president believes the charter goes beyond Gaza.

Besides, the board also raises concerns over respect for the principles and institutional framework of the United Nations, which France considers non-negotiable, the person reportedly added.

Reports of Macron's plan to refuse the invite come amid criticism over a $1 billion permanent membership fee for the board, as reported by Bloomberg earlier. People familiar with the matter have told the publication that this membership fee could be driving world leaders to be hesitant in joining the board.

France's possible decline of the invite stands to influence the next steps of other European countries that have been invited to join the board.

France is among the permanent members of the UN Security Council. Trump's reference to a “bold new approach” to resolve global conflicts in the invites sent to some 60 countries has sparked speculation that the board could act as a rival to the UN Security Council.

So far, Hungary is the only European country to have accepted the invitation. Many other countries, like Australia, Vietnam, Pakistan, Jordan, Greece, Cyprus, Canada, Turkey, Egypt, Paraguay, Argentina and Albania have also been invited to be part of the board.

Trump recently extended the invitation to India too, but there has been no response to the proposal yet. People familiar with the matter earlier told HT that India was in no rush to join the board as it involves several sensitive issues.

The US is expected to announce its official list of members in the coming days, likely during the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, news agency AP reported.