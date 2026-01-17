ChatGPT free version users will soon see ads: 3 things to know about OpenAI's plans

ChatGPT might soon have advertisements. OpenAI has said that those using the free version of the AI chatbot will soon be shown advertisements. While they have not rolled it out yet, the company announced on Friday that this would take place in the weeks to come. The ChatGPT logo is seen here. OpenAI is planning to show advertisements to users who avail of the free version. (REUTERS)

Founder Sam Altman said on X, “We are starting to test ads in ChatGPT free and Go (new $8/month option) tiers.”

He added, “Here are our principles. Most importantly, we will not accept money to influence the answer ChatGPT gives you, and we keep your conversations private from advertisers.”

“It is clear to us that a lot of people want to use a lot of AI and don't want to pay, so we are are hopeful a business model like this can work,” Altman further continued, sharing the official update from OpenAI as well.