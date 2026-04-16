Cherry Hill shooting: 5 things about shooting outside New Jersey shopping center; first details

A shooting was reported outside Liberty Bell Shopping Center in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, on Wednesday, that left one man injured. Authorities are yet to provide an official statement on the incident but reports have emerged which helped shed light on what went down.

The Cherry Hill Police Department issued a statement on the shooting incident. (Facebook/Cherry Hill Police Department)

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Here is all you need to know about the incident at 2083 E Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill Township.

Cherry Hill shooting: 5 things to know

The Liberty Bell Shopping Center was shut down on Wednesday as a result of the shooting. Police had been called around 4pm to the Liberty Bell Shopping Center, which is along Marlton Pike, as per reports. One man was injured as per ABC6 and was taken to an area hospital. His condition is reportedly unknown. Officers cordoned off many areas of the shopping center with crime scene tape. No arrests have been made in the case yet and no details on the suspect are known either. The Cherry Hill Police Department issued a statement, saying “The Cherry Hill Police Department is currently conducting an investigation in the area of Rt. 70 East and Split Rock Drive. You may notice an increased police presence as officers work to gather information. Representatives from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office are also on location assisting with the investigation.” They added, “We appreciate your cooperation and ask that you avoid the area if possible to allow officers to complete their work. Further updates will be provided as needed."

Reactions to Cherry Hill shooting

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, people reacted to the news of the shooting. “I’m looking at it now! Still shut down!,” one person wrote, while another noted that this must have prompted the police presence. They said “this was the cars.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, people reacted to the news of the shooting. “I’m looking at it now! Still shut down!,” one person wrote, while another noted that this must have prompted the police presence. They said “this was the cars.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Yet another lamented on the law and situation and wrote “So Sad! This entire area has seen an increase in crime. Marlton, Cherry Hill, Voorhees, Mount Laurel ect. God bless the victim and all involved.” Comments also got political with one writing “Well, we are sadly a “Sanctuary State.” No one will be held accountable.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yet another lamented on the law and situation and wrote “So Sad! This entire area has seen an increase in crime. Marlton, Cherry Hill, Voorhees, Mount Laurel ect. God bless the victim and all involved.” Comments also got political with one writing “Well, we are sadly a “Sanctuary State.” No one will be held accountable.” {{/usCountry}}

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A video from the incident was also shared by ABC6 which showed massive police presence in the area.

One person remarked on the video, writing “It’s Cherry hill. Not surprised at all.” Amid all this, one person asked on a forum “Hey guys I’m going to Cherry Hill New jersey for the first time ever is there anything i should be worried about???.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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