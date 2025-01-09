Cheryl Tweedy harassed by ‘convicted killer’, court documents show

Former Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Tweedy has been harassed by a convicted killer, court documents show. Daniel Bannister, 49, admitted turning up at the 41-year-old’s Buckinghamshire home and trying to contact her on December 10 2024, while banned from doing so by a restraining order. He also breached the order – handed out by Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on September 13 2024 – by entering Buckinghamshire, documents have revealed. Bannister killed 48-year-old Rajendra Patel in an attack at a south London YMCA shelter in 2012 and pleaded guilty to manslaughter, the Sun reported. He will be sentenced for two counts of harassment relating to the breach of a restraining order, and one count of attempting to breach a restraining order later this month. Charges say he “attended an address” where he “knew or believed Cheryl Tweedy was present”, which he was “prohibited from doing by a restraining order”. He is also said to have “attempted to contact Cheryl Tweedy either directly or indirectly”, and “entered Buckinghamshire, which he was “prohibited from doing”. The singer’s former partner Liam Payne died last year in Buenos Aires, Argentina after falling from his third-floor hotel balcony. She described the death of the former One Direction star as “indescribably painful”, as she voiced fears over protecting their seven-year-old son Bear. Cheryl, who was in a high-profile relationship with Payne between 2016 and 2018, said in a statement on Instagram that their son has to “face the reality of never seeing his father again”. Sharing a black and white picture of Payne in bed with his son, she said: “As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being. “Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our seven-year-old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.”

Cheryl Tweedy after the funeral service for One Direction singer Liam Payne (Andrew Matthews/PA)