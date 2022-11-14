Children of Iran's revolution carrying out their own revolution: France's Macron
Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: France lashed out at Iran on Oct. 6, accusing it of "dictatorial practices" and taking its citizens hostage.
The children of Iran's revolution are carrying out their own revolution, said French President Emmanuel Macron in an interview with French radio broadcast on Monday, as Iran holds seven French citizens in the country amid deteriorating ties between the two countries.
France lashed out at Iran on Oct. 6, accusing it of "dictatorial practices" and taking its citizens hostage after a video was aired in which a French couple appeared to confess to spying, after weeks of unrest that Iran has linked to foreign foes.
