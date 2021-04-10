IND USA
China approves 3rd Sinopharm Covid vaccine for clinical trial
world news

China approves 3rd Sinopharm Covid vaccine for clinical trial

Bloomberg |
UPDATED ON APR 10, 2021 10:08 AM IST

China has approved the third Covid-19 vaccine from Sinopharm Group Co. to start clinical trials, the company said.

The green light to begin testing comes after two inactivated vaccines from Sinopharm were approved and widely used both at home and in developing countries.

The latest one is a recombinant vaccine that includes parts of the coronavirus’s spike protein to stimulate immune response, according to a release posted on the company’s official WeChat account on Saturday.

