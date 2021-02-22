IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / China asks US to stop 'smearing' CPC, halt support to 'separatist forces' in Tibet, Hong Kong, Xinjiang
The relations between China and the US are at an all time low.(AP)
The relations between China and the US are at an all time low.(AP)
world news

China asks US to stop 'smearing' CPC, halt support to 'separatist forces' in Tibet, Hong Kong, Xinjiang

Ahead of his call with Xi, Biden announced a new Defence Department task force aimed at assessing the US military’s China strategy.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:49 AM IST

China on Monday urged the US to stop "smearing" the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) and it’s one-party political system, lift sanctions on trade and halt Washington’s backing of "separatist forces” in Taiwan, Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

In his annual speech at the Lanting Forum, focussing on China-US ties, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the Biden administration should “adjust” the hardline policy pursued by former President Donald Trump towards Beijing to check its growing influence.

“We have no intention to challenge or replace the United States. We are ready to have peaceful coexistence and seek common development with the United States,” Wang said.

“Likewise, we hope the United States will respect China’s core interests, national dignity, and rights to development. We urge the United States to stop smearing the CPC and China’s political system, stop conniving at or even supporting the erroneous words and actions of separatist forces for 'Taiwan independence', and stop undermining China’s sovereignty and security on internal affairs concerning Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet,” he said.

“We hope that the US side will adjust its policies as soon as possible, among others, remove unreasonable tariffs on Chinese goods, lift its unilateral sanctions on Chinese companies and research and educational institutes, and abandon irrational suppression of China,” he said.

The relations between China and the US are at an all time low. The two countries are currently engaged in a bitter confrontation over various issues, including trade, the origins of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the communist giant's aggressive military moves in the disputed South China Sea and human rights.

US President Joe Biden who spoke to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for over two hours in his first phone call on February 11 later said there would be “repercussions” for China’s human rights abuses and he made the message clear to his Chinese counterpart in his talks.

In a CNN town hall on February 17, Biden said he stressed to Xi during their long conversation that the US would continue to assert its role as a voice for human rights on the world stage, including at the United Nations and other international agencies.

“We must speak up for human rights. It’s who we are,” the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post quoted Biden as saying.

“There will be repercussions for China, and [Xi] knows that,” he said.

“China is trying very hard to become the world leader and to get that moniker, and to be able to do that, they have to gain the confidence of other countries. And as long as they’re engaged in activity that is contrary to basic human rights, it’s going to be hard for them to do that,” Biden, whose administration is formulating its China policy reconfiguring the one followed by Trump, said.

Biden, who met Xi a few times when both were Vice Presidents, had said earlier said that Xi lacked ‘D’ bone meaning the democratic bone highlighting the autocratic style of the Chinese President, who has emerged the most powerful leader after Mao Zedong after he took over power in 2012.

After his talks with Xi, Biden also warned that if the US doesn't "get moving" on China policy, "they're going to eat our lunch."

Ahead of his call with Xi, Biden announced a new Defence Department task force aimed at assessing the US military’s China strategy.

Besides challenging China on various fronts, including on the origins of coronavirus, Trump launched sanctions on trade with Beijing and banned Chinese tech firms like Huawei, TikTok.

In his speech, Wang said it is important to step-up dialogue and properly manage the differences between the top two economies of the world.

“Given the differences between our two countries in the social system, development stage, history and culture, it is natural for us to have disagreements. What is crucial is to enhance mutual understanding through dialogue and not allow our relations to be defined by disagreements,” Wang said.

“Over the past few years, the United States basically cut off bilateral dialogue at all levels. And this was one of the main reasons for the deterioration of China-US relations,” he said.

He said both sides should follow up on the phone call between the two Presidents, act in the “fundamental interests of the two peoples, take a forward-looking, open-minded and inclusive attitude, and reactivate or establish dialogue mechanisms in various areas and at various levels”.

They should also engage in candid dialogues on a broad range of issues to explore effective ways to manage sensitive issues, ward off risks and remove obstacles, he said.

“China is, as always, open to dialogue. We stand ready to have candid communication with the US side, and engage in dialogues aimed at solving problems”, he said.

Wang spoke at the Lanting Forum, a platform initiated by the Chinese Foreign Ministry to promote communication and exchanges between government, the business community, academia, media and the public.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us china relations tibet joe biden
Close
US State Department Spokesman Ned Price speaks to reporters during a news briefing at the State Department in Washington, US(REUTERS)
US State Department Spokesman Ned Price speaks to reporters during a news briefing at the State Department in Washington, US(REUTERS)
world news

US reiterates support for pro-democracy protests in Myanmar

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:04 AM IST
This comes after the Myanmar police opened fire on pro-democracy protesters in the city of Mandalay on Saturday, killing two people and wounding dozens.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The relations between China and the US are at an all time low.(AP)
The relations between China and the US are at an all time low.(AP)
world news

China asks US to stop 'smearing' CPC, halt support to 'separatist forces'

PTI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:49 AM IST
Ahead of his call with Xi, Biden announced a new Defence Department task force aimed at assessing the US military’s China strategy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches a patient receiving a dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (AP File Photo )
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches a patient receiving a dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (AP File Photo )
world news

UK PM Boris Johnson eyes end to lockdown as vaccines reach one-third of adults

Posted by Kanishka SarkarAFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:06 AM IST
More than 17 million people have now received at least a first vaccine dose -- one-third of the adult UK population.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping shaking hands with Joe Biden (left), the then US vice-president, in Beijing in December 2013. (REUTERS)(HT_PRINT)
A file photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping shaking hands with Joe Biden (left), the then US vice-president, in Beijing in December 2013. (REUTERS)(HT_PRINT)
world news

China calls to reset ties with US, work on issues like climate change, Covid-19

Posted by Kanishka SarkarReuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:56 AM IST
Washington and Beijing have clashed on multiple fronts including trade, accusations of human rights crimes against the Uighur Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region and Beijing's territorial claims in the resources-rich South China Sea.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People gather during a candlelight vigil to protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 21, 2021. (Reuters Photo )
People gather during a candlelight vigil to protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 21, 2021. (Reuters Photo )
world news

Myanmar gripped by strike as anti-coup protests build

Posted by Kanishka SarkarReuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:37 AM IST
The army seized power after alleging fraud in Nov. 8 elections that were swept by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD), detaining her and much of the party leadership.
READ FULL STORY
Close
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and US president Donald Trump talk during the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam on February 28, 2019.(Reuters File Photo)
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and US president Donald Trump talk during the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam on February 28, 2019.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Donald Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Posted by Kanishka SarkarAFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:31 AM IST
During the Singapore summit, Trump gave Kim a glimpse inside his presidential state car -- a $1.5 million Cadillac also known as "The Beast" -- in a show of their newly friendly rapport.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A body lies just inside the shattered front door at the Jefferson Gun Outlet as investigators work the scene in Metairie, Louisiana. (AFP)
A body lies just inside the shattered front door at the Jefferson Gun Outlet as investigators work the scene in Metairie, Louisiana. (AFP)
world news

US gun store shooting: Attacker kills 2, customers, staff shoot him down

AP, Metairie, Louisiana
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:22 AM IST
Customers who want to frequent the gun range generally go around to the side entrance of the building. Staff who work there often wear a sidearm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, tour a Pfizer manufacturing site on Friday. (AP File Photo )
President Joe Biden and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, tour a Pfizer manufacturing site on Friday. (AP File Photo )
world news

'We're going to beat Covid-19': Joe Biden after visiting Pfizer vaccine plant

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:03 AM IST
On Friday, Biden visited a factory in Kalamazoo, where he met with lab workers and learned about the process behind creating one of the two Covid-19 vaccines
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of US President Joe Biden participating in a CNN town hall in Milwaukee, US. (REUTERS)
A file photo of US President Joe Biden participating in a CNN town hall in Milwaukee, US. (REUTERS)
world news

China calls for reset in Sino-US relations with Biden administration

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:01 AM IST
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi called on the new administration in Washington to remove tariffs on his country's goods and abandon 'irrational suppression' of the Chinese tech sector.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters hold signs calling for the release of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on February 21, 2021.
Protesters hold signs calling for the release of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on February 21, 2021.
world news

Myanmar junta 'threatens' protesters ahead of proposed general strike today

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:48 AM IST
'The Civil Disobedience Movement' on Sunday made the call for a general strike against the army's Feb 1 takeover.
READ FULL STORY
Close
United Airlines flight UA328 returning to Denver International Airport with its starboard engine on fire after it called a Mayday alert, over Denver, Colorado, US February 20, 2021. (Reuters Photo)
United Airlines flight UA328 returning to Denver International Airport with its starboard engine on fire after it called a Mayday alert, over Denver, Colorado, US February 20, 2021. (Reuters Photo)
world news

United will temporarily stop flying some Boeing 777 planes after engine failure

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:53 AM IST
The FAA had said it expected the new inspection would require some planes to be temporarily taken out of service.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman arrives at a Covid-19 vaccination clinic outside the Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church, Thursday. (AP File Photo)
A woman arrives at a Covid-19 vaccination clinic outside the Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church, Thursday. (AP File Photo)
world news

US coronavirus death toll approaches milestone of 500,000

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:27 AM IST
The first known deaths from the virus in the US happened in early February 2020, both of them in Santa Clara County, California. It took four months to reach the first 100,000 dead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
United Airlines flight UA328, carrying 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, returns to Denver International Airport with its starboard engine on fire after it called a Mayday alert, over Denver, Colorado, US. (REUTERS)
United Airlines flight UA328, carrying 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, returns to Denver International Airport with its starboard engine on fire after it called a Mayday alert, over Denver, Colorado, US. (REUTERS)
world news

US aviation body orders emergency inspection following Denver incident

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:41 AM IST
Federal Aviation Administration officials ordered the inspections after examining the hollow fan blade that failed, triggering the failure Saturday, the agency said in an emailed statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abdullah told the Centre to remember former prime minister Vajpayee's remarks who had said, 'friends can be changed but not neighbours.'(PTI)
Abdullah told the Centre to remember former prime minister Vajpayee's remarks who had said, 'friends can be changed but not neighbours.'(PTI)
world news

Farooq Abdullah asks Centre to speak to Pakistan if terrorism has to be abated

ANI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:12 AM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that the disengagement process by India and China in eastern Ladakh has been 'completed' after nine rounds of diplomatic and military level talks between the two countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X (R) wait for a press conference to begin in an unknown location, March 26, 1964 in this file photo. (AFP)
Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X (R) wait for a press conference to begin in an unknown location, March 26, 1964 in this file photo. (AFP)
world news

Activist Malcolm X's family calls to reopen investigation into his murder

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:51 AM IST
  • Considered alongside Martin Luther King Jr as one the most influential African Americans in history, Malcolm X was an outspoken Muslim advocate of Black rights, although critics said he preached racism and violence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP