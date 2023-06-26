Home / World News / China backs Russia in ‘protecting national stability’ amidst Wagner uprising

China backs Russia in ‘protecting national stability’ amidst Wagner uprising

AFP |
Jun 26, 2023 03:48 AM IST

China and Russia have ramped up economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts in recent years.

China on Sunday said it supported Russia in "protecting national stability", in Beijing's first official remarks on a short-lived armed uprising led by the head of the Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin.

China on Sunday said it supported Russia in "protecting national stability".
China on Sunday said it supported Russia in "protecting national stability".

"As a friendly neighbour and a new era comprehensive strategic cooperative partner, China supports Russia in protecting national stability and achieving development and prosperity," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The issue was Russia's "internal affair", the ministry added.

Beijing had until late Sunday refrained from commenting on the weekend's turmoil in Russia, which saw the mutiny's leader agree to go into exile after President Vladimir Putin was forced to accept an amnesty deal.

On Sunday, China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with Russia's deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko in Beijing.

The two diplomats discussed "China-Russia relations," Beijing said, as well as "international and regional issues of common concern".

Read | US Says Wagner uprising a direct challenge to Russian president Vladimir Putin | 10 points

In its readout of the talks, Moscow said Beijing had "expressed support for the efforts of the leadership of the Russian Federation to stabilise the situation in the country."

China and Russia have ramped up economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts in recent years, with their strategic partnership growing closer since the invasion of Ukraine.

Beijing says it is a neutral party in the war, but has been criticised by Western countries for refusing to condemn Moscow and for its ties with Russia.

Analysts say China holds the upper hand in the relationship with Russia and that its sway is growing as Moscow's international isolation deepens.

 

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china russia
china russia
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out