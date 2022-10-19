Home / World News / China blocks proposal by India, US to list LeT leader as global terrorist

China blocks proposal by India, US to list LeT leader as global terrorist

world news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 10:37 AM IST

This is the fourth time in as many months that China has put a hold on listing proposals to designate Pakistan-based terrorists under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee regime.

The US Treasury Department designated Mahmood a global terrorist in December 2016.(AP)
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

China has put a hold on a proposal by India and the US at the United Nations to list Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Shahid Mahmood as a global terrorist, the fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked bids to blacklist terrorists at the world organisation.

It is learnt that China placed a hold on the proposal by India and the US to designate Mahmood as a global terrorist under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.

The US Treasury Department designated Mahmood a global terrorist in December 2016.

