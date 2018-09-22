Today in New Delhi, India
China cancels trade talks with US as tariff threats escalate: WSJ

The Wall Street Journal said a mid-level delegation was due to travel to Washington ahead of Liu’s visit, but the trip has now been abandoned.

world Updated: Sep 22, 2018 09:45 IST
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 8, 2017.

China has cancelled upcoming trade talks with the United States and will not send vice-premier Liu He to Washington next week, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

Earlier this week, China added $60 billion of U.S. products to its import tariff list as it retaliated against US duties on $200 billion of Chinese goods set to go into effect from Sept. 24.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 09:10 IST

