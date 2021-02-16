China did not fund any infrastructure projects of CPEC, says Pakistan
Beijing has not funded any infrastructure project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative, said the Senate Special Committee on CPEC projects.
According to a report by The Express Tribune, during the committee meeting Senator Sikandar Mandhro, chief of transport planning at the Pakistan Planning Ministry, said because of the absence of the CPEC funding, some projects, including the Khuzdar-Basima project, were being carried out from the federal development funds.
Meanwhile, Committee member Senator Kabir Ahmad Shahi informed that only paperwork was carried out on CPEC.
"The project started in a way that a tent was set up with a watchman sitting there. The fence around the New Gwadar International Airport is a shambles," he said.
Moreover, the projects under the Gwadar Smart Port City Master plan have not been started.
In 2015, China announced an economic project in Pakistan worth USD 46 billion. With the CPEC, Beijing aims to expand its influence in Pakistan and across Central and South Asia in order to counter the influence of the United States and India.
The CPEC would link Pakistan's southern Gwadar port (626 kilometers, 389 miles west of Karachi) in Balochistan on the Arabian Sea to China's western Xinjiang region. It also includes plans to create road, rail and oil pipeline links to improve connectivity between China and the Middle East.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar shuts down internet again as protest crackdown continues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 sailors have Covid-19 on US ship that saw outbreak last year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US VP Kamala Harris and Emmanuel Macron talk Covid-19, climate change
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK may need $84 billion of tax increases to balance the books
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China did not fund any infrastructure projects of CPEC, says Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rockets strike near US base in Iraq, killing 1, wounding 5
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas freeze leaves millions in north Mexico without power
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Natural gas skyrockets again to $500 as blackouts spread in US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netanyahu acknowledges differences with Biden, but confident he'll call
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold snap leaves 5 million in Texas, Mexico without power
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Controversial social network Parler announces relaunch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU to launch study programme for Covid-19 variants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
America’s largest oil refineries are going dark amid cold
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore likely to run deficit for 3rd year due to coronavirus pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nancy Pelosi says independent commission will examine Capitol riot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox