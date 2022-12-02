China fines former basketball star Jeremy Lin over quarantine remarks

Former NBA star Jeremy Lin, who plays for a Chinese team, was fined 10,000 yuan (USD 1,400) for “inappropriate remarks” on social media about quarantine facilities ahead of a game, China's professional league announced. This comes as Beijing tries to stop protests against anti-virus controls that are among the world's most stringent.

More Chinese cities eased restrictions, allowing shopping malls, supermarkets and other businesses to reopen following protests last weekend in Shanghai and other areas.

Urumqi, site of a deadly fire that triggered the protests, announced supermarkets and other businesses were reopening. Jeremy Lin, who plays for the Loong Lions Basketball Club, made “inappropriate remarks about quarantine hotel-related facilities", the China Basketball Association announced saying that “caused adverse effects on the league and the competition area.”

The Shanghai news outlet The Paper reported Jeremy Lin posted a video complaining about hotel workout facilities in the city of Zhuji, south of Shanghai in Zhejiang province, ahead of games next week.

“Can you believe this is a weight room?” Jeremy Lin was quoted as saying. “What kind of garbage is this?” The Paper said the video was deleted after “the situation was clarified” that the hotel was only for a brief stay required by regulations.

Jeremy Lin, born in California to parents from Taiwan, was the first American of Chinese or Taiwanese descent to play in the NBA.

