At least 10 dead near Beijing, thousands evacuated as deadly floods hit China. Top updates

China continues to battle record-breaking rainfall as the Typhoon Doksuri moved inland, causing massive floods in northern regions of the country, disrupting the lives of millions. At least 10 people were killed in due to floods in a city in Hebei (province near Beijing), as stated by officials on Saturday, according to news agency AFP. People ride a boat through a flooded road after the rains and floods brought by remnants of Typhoon Doksuri, in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China August 3, 2023.(REUTERS)

In Beijing, the rainfall has been the heaviest in at least 140 years, with the remnants of the typhoon bringing excessive rain, according to the weather agency. The Muling River in northeast China's Heilongjiang province, known as the nation's “great northern granary” has seen rising water levels, reaching warning mark.

As of Saturday morning, around 1.54 million people were evacuated from Hebei province, Xinhua News Agency reported. China's disaster relief systems are struggling to manage the aftermath of one of the strongest storms in years.

-Heavy rain that commenced last weekend overwhelmed drainage systems in Beijing. School classes were suspended, and power was disrupted in some areas. China was relatively unaffected by Typhoon Khanun, which hit Japan, causing home damage and power outages on Okinawa and other islands.

-Around Harbin, the largest city in Heilongjiang province, about 54,000 people were forced to leave their homes due to flooding, according to Xinhua News Agency. Rescue teams with 81 boats were assisting in evacuations.

-In Beijing, authorities cautioned about sinkholes and mudslides in certain outer districts like Fangshan and Mentougou.

-Reports from Chinese state media said that officials in Hebei Province, bordering Beijing, took measures to manage flooding by activating flood gates and spillways in seven low-lying flood control zones. This was to prevent rivers and reservoirs in Beijing and Tianjin from overflowing.

-In Mentougou, a district on the western outskirts of Beijing, residents were cleaning up mud from their homes after being hit the hardest around the capital.

-On Saturday, authorities of Bazhou city in Hebei thanked residents for evacuating their homes in an area where floodwaters had been diverted for storage, and said a review for disaster compensation for damaged agricultural production and housing would take place when the flood recedes.

-The deadliest floods in China occurred in 1998, resulting in 4,150 deaths, mainly along the Yangtze River. In 2021, over 300 people lost their lives in floods in the central province of Henan.

